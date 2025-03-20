Gujarat govt imposes ESMA on striking health workers

Gandhinagar, March 20 : Gujarat’s health workers have launched an indefinite strike, demanding resolution of their long-pending issues.

On March 18, in Botad, health employees submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, emphasising their need for justice. They warned that if their demands were not met, the union would take stricter action. In response, the state government has now taken a significant step. The Gujarat government, on Wednesday, invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the striking health workers. Under this law, health services are classified as essential, meaning that employees refusing to return to work could face severe consequences.

The state government has hinted that fixed-pay employees participating in the strike could face termination. Notably, essential services like police and energy departments are already covered under ESMA. The striking employees, including Multi-Purpose Health Workers, Female Health Workers, and other medical staff, are demanding the cancellation of departmental exams, removal of salary discrepancies, and the implementation of technical grade pay. Their strike has intensified, with protest gatherings and demonstrations taking place across Gujarat.

The health workers’ protest is not new. Earlier, similar demonstrations were held in Khambhaliya, Dwarka, where employees submitted a memorandum to the Collector’s Office. In Gandhinagar, protests were staged near the Satyagraha Chhavani. Despite repeated appeals, health workers feel their concerns have been ignored, leading them to take drastic steps. As the strike continues, the state government and protesting workers remain at a standoff. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether a resolution can be reached or if the confrontation escalates further. The Gujarat Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) of 1972 is a legislative measure aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services within the state. Under this Act, the government holds the authority to prohibit strikes in services deemed essential to public welfare.

The Act defines “essential services” to include all employment under the state government, encompassing officers and servants of the State Legislature Secretariat and the High Court. Additionally, any employment that the state government considers crucial for maintaining public utility services, public safety, or essential supplies can be declared as an essential service through a notification in the Official Gazette. In situations where the state government deems it necessary in the public interest, it can issue orders to prohibit strikes in these essential services. Such orders are published in a manner intended to effectively inform the affected individuals.