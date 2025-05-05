Shell, Reliance, and ONGC set a new benchmark with India’s first offshore decommissioning project

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 5: In a landmark achievement for India’s energy sector, the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture partners – Shell (through BGEPIL), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) have successfully completed the country’s first offshore facilities decommissioning project with the safe removal of mid and south Tapti field facilities.

The PMT JV, operator of the Tapti fields under a production sharing contract with the Government of India, comprises of ONGC with a 40% participating interest, and RIL and BG Exploration & Production India Ltd (BGEPIL-Shell) with 30% each.

The milestone project involved removal of five wellhead platforms, associated infield pipelines, load-in at the onshore dismantling yard and the safe plugging and abandonment of 38 wells—all executed in line with the approved decommissioning plan. Production from the Tapti fields ceased in March 2016, and this project demonstrates a high level of planning, coordination, and compliance with regulatory frameworks while upholding the highest safety and environmental standards.

Aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the PMT JV awarded major contracts to Indian companies Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for offshore execution and Chowgule Shipyard (CLSPL) for onshore dismantling. Offshore operations have now been completed safely, and dismantling is underway at CLSPL’s facilities in Ratnagiri, further strengthening India’s domestic capabilities in offshore and onshore energy infrastructure.

The Tapti decommissioning project also played a pioneering role in shaping India’s regulatory and operational framework for offshore decommissioning. Developed collaboratively with key stakeholders—including the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD), the project sets a benchmark for future offshore energy transitions, rooted in global best practices and adapted for Indian conditions.

Nipun Pradhan, Managing Director, BGEPIL and GM Shell Upstream India, said, “The safe and successful completion of the Tapti offshore project is a landmark moment for India’s offshore energy sector. This project sets a new benchmark for responsible decommissioning, made possible by global expertise, strong collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability. Shell is proud to be part of this historic journey alongside our partners Reliance, ONGC, and the Government of India.”

“The safe and responsible offshore decommissioning by the PMT JV marks a significant step forward for India’s energy sector. From the outset, the JV partners worked tirelessly to strengthen local supply chains and enhance the technical and safety capabilities of Indian contractors especially for offshore dismantling activities. This project has successfully delivered on the Indian Government’s ambition of ‘Make and Break in India’,” said Sanjay Barman Roy, President, E&P, Reliance Industries Limited.

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, remarked, “This first-of-its-kind large-scale offshore decommissioning underscores ONGC’s commitment to responsible energy practices. The project’s complexity, especially its proximity to ONGC’s live assets demanded strategic planning, precise execution, and utmost focus on safety. It marks a defining moment in India’s energy landscape and sets a strong foundation for the next chapter in offshore infrastructure transformation.”

Globally, offshore decommissioning is a complex endeavour, often involving evolving regulations, developing contractor ecosystems, and fluctuating market dynamics. The successful Tapti decommissioning project demonstrates what can be achieved through multi-stakeholder collaboration and serves as a model for environmental responsibility, safety, and efficiency in India’s growing energy transition journey.