TVS Motor Launches New TVS iQube Variants in Gujarat, Boosting Electric Mobility Access

Powered by TVSM’s pioneering in-house EV technology, the TVS iQube Electric series has surpassed the 300,000-unit sales milestone.

India’s favorite family EV, the TVS iQube, now offers 3 battery options: 2.2 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 5.1 kWh, including the TVS iQube ST in 2 variants. The portfolio starts in Gujarat with an attractive introductory ex-showroom price of INR 95,734.

Ahmedabad, May 17: TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker, has unveiled a new variant of the TVS iQube with a 2.2 kWh battery in Ahmedabad. This launch is part of the company’s commitment to offering sustainable mobility solutions and providing customers with a variety of choices. Alongside this, the company is set to deliver the TVS iQube ST, available in two variants with 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh battery options, starting today across Gujarat. With these additions, the TVS iQube series now boasts five variants available in 11 vibrant colors, making it one of the largest and most attractive EV portfolios in the market.

The TVS iQube Electric series, powered by TVSM’s pioneering in-house EV technology, has surpassed the 300,000-unit sales milestone. The new 2.2 kWh battery variant starts at an introductory effective ex-showroom price of INR 95,734 in Gujarat, helping to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers and making electric vehicles more accessible.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President of the EV Business at TVS Motor Company, commented on the launch, saying, “At TVS Motor Company, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. It is exciting to witness the growth of our 3 lakh strong TVS iQube family. Learning from the riding behavior of our EV customers, we are very happy to launch an all-new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST. The TVS iQube Electric series now comes with 3 battery options providing the most appropriate range and price combination to our customers.

The complete TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across Gujarat. TVSM will continue to partner with our customers in their journey of success by making a trustworthy and superior electric mobility experience more accessible.”

The TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: providing customers with the power of choice for range, connected technology, charging solutions, and price points; offering complete assurance through vehicle safety and overall ownership experience; and ensuring simplicity of usage with easy-to-use features that enhance the riding experience. This launch enables customers across segments to start their EV journey with the power of choice that TVS iQube offers, embodying the brand promise of ‘Bade Armaanon ki Achchi Shuruwat.’

With its expanded range of five variants, the TVS iQube portfolio ensures there is a perfect match for every family member, catering to performance, comfort, utility, and affordability preferences.