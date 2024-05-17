Ahmedabad Airport Boosts Capacity with New Stands and Upgrades

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 17: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has seen significant improvements in recent months. The latest development is the addition of five new parking stands at Terminal 2, increasing flight operations and aircraft parking capacity.

This expansion caters to the growing demand for air travel in Ahmedabad. The airport now boasts 18 parking stands, up from 13, accommodating commonly used aircraft by domestic and some international airlines.

The new stands provide opportunities for airlines to add more connections to Ahmedabad. Additionally, Terminal 2 is undergoing rapid expansion with four new aerobridges, bringing the total to eight. The airport has also implemented the Multiple Aircraft Ramp System (MARS) on four existing aerobridges, optimizing stand usage.

With these advancements, Terminal 2 can now handle:

18 Boeing 737/Airbus A320 aircraft, commonly used by domestic and some international carriers.

5 widebody aircraft like Boeing 777/787 or Airbus A359, and Cargo colossal AN 124, B744, Beluga aircraft mainly operated by international airlines.

Terminal 2 is also geared up for handling Saudi Airlines B747-400 aircraft 450-seater aircraft towards Hajj Operations.

The increased capacity not only enhances passenger traffic but also improves operational efficiency for accommodating larger aircraft in the future. This opens doors for international carriers to consider Ahmedabad for frequent technical halts alongside regular passenger flights.

Furthermore, Ahmedabad has welcomed a new twice-weekly direct cargo flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines, connecting the city to Addis Ababa.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport remains committed to ongoing development and upgrades, aiming to become a leading aviation hub for western India.