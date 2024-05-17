‘Rotary Got Talent’ Grand Finale Set to Dazzle Ahmedabad

Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Majesty Stars Presents Spectacular ‘Rotary Got Talent’ Grand Finale!

Rotarian Mehul Rathore, District Governor (3055), Praises Rotarians’ Exemplary Services for Humanity

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 17: The Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Majesty Stars is gearing up for the grand finale of “Rotary Got Talent,” a sensational event showcasing the city’s diverse talent pool. After receiving an overwhelming response, the event, featuring competitions in Dance, Comedy, Singing, Club Group Performance, Painting, and Karate, is set to culminate in a spectacular finale on Sunday, May 19th, starting from 4:30 PM at Puja Party Plot.

With 102 talented contestants applying for the performance, 29 finalists have been chosen to vie for glory in front of a distinguished panel of judges and an enthusiastic audience. The performers are divided into two groups based on age: below 18 years and above 18 years. Nearly 40 percent of the participants of the evening are girls of the Rotary families.

The event’s main aim is to raise funds for fellowships and club projects, with the generous support of main sponsor Rohitraj Keswani of SR Group. Event is powered by Palette By Shruti. The Associate sponsor is Shyaswa Infra.

Under the guidance of Rotarian Mehul Rathore, District Governor, and Rotarian Gordon McKinley, Rotary International President, the event promises to be a showcase of talent and goodwill. Rtn Nigam Shah, President of Rotary Club of Majesty Stars, and Rtn Rushit Shah, Secretary, have expressed confidence that this year’s event will be a resounding success and a staple in Ahmedabad’s annual event calendar.

As part of Rotary’s ethos of promoting professional and vocational development, the event serves as a platform for Rotarians to contribute to society while enhancing their own skills and ethical values. The Rotary Club of Ahmedabad Majesty Stars, led by Rtn Ashok Maheshwari, Project Chair, and Baldev Solanki, Project Co-Chair, Rtn Nitin Shah Audition Chair is committed to “Awakening the Humanity” through this remarkable event.

District 3055 of the Rotary Club, consisting of 80 clubs and nearly 4,100 members along with their families, is gearing up to immerse themselves in the fervor of the event. Rtn Akash Ada will serve as the anchor for this spectacular occasion.

Rotarian Mehul Rathore, District Governor (3055), emphasized the importance of following the core values of Service and Fellowship. Rotarians across India have undertaken various exemplary services for humanity, ranging from supporting Anganwadis to establishing multispecialty hospitals and even Skin Banks.

Rtn Shruti Chirag Shah expressed her excitement and pride in being a Rotarian. She highlighted how Rotary encourages, motivates, and provides an excellent network that helps women like her to self-groom and excel in their professions or businesses.

The grand finale promises to be a night of exceptional talent, community spirit, and charitable giving, embodying Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”