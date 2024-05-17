Gujarat Technological University Celebrates 17th Foundation Day with Grandeur

GTU’s 17th Anniversary: Celebrating Achievements and Honoring Excellence

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 17 – Gujarat Technological University (GTU) celebrated its 17th foundation day with a grand ceremony held at the university campus. The event was marked by an enthusiastic atmosphere, attended by notable dignitaries.

Chancellor Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar presided over the celebration, with Padma Shri Dr. Raghuveer Chaudhary, Prof. Rajiv Kumar, Secretary of the All India Council of Technical Education, Dr. Harshad Patel, Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, and Sandeep Engineer, Senior Vice President and Founder of Astral Pipe, as special guests.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a rendition of the University Song by the attendees. Dr. K.N. Kher, General Secretary of the university, welcomed the guests, emphasizing the day as a celebration of achievements and a time to take new resolutions.

In his address, Padma Shri Raghuveer Chaudhary expressed his pleasure at revisiting the campus, lauding the vibrant atmosphere and large turnout. He wished the university continued excellence as envisioned in its song and assured his future visits.

Dr. Harshad Patel shared his experiences as a disciple of Raghuveer Chaudhary, recounting a memorable journey to Kevadia Colony and highlighting the unique vision of the creator.

Sandeep Engineer commended GTU for its significant achievements within 17 years, emphasizing the vital role of professors in the university’s journey. He drew parallels with historic universities like the University of Salamanca and Oxford University, predicting a similar long-lasting legacy for GTU.

Prof. Rajiv Kumar noted the remarkable learning environment at GTU, stating that despite 17 years being a relatively short period for a university, he always finds something new to learn during his visits.

The ceremony ended on a high note with accolades given to the gold medalists and Ph.D. recipients, making it a landmark day in the university’s history.