Dr. Savan Godiawala, President and Rajiv Gandhi, Vice President of AMA

AMA’s 66th Annual General Meeting held- New Officer Bearers Elected

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 24: Ahmedabad Management Association’s (AMA) 66th Annual General Meeting was organized on Saturday, September 23, 2023 and elected the team of new officer bearers.

Dr. Savan Godiawala, Partner, Deloitte has been appointed as the President of AMA and Rajiv Gandhi, Managing Director & CEO, Hester Biosciences Ltd. has been appointed as the Vice President of AMA.

Deevyesh Radia, immediate Past President said that AMA is committed to continue the legacy of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and set the new milestones together.