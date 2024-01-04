Air India set to link Bhuj with Mumbai

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Jan 4: Air India, India’s leading global airline, will be launching a direct daily service between Mumbai and Bhuj from 1st March 2024. Air India will be offering a comfortable and convenient connection between the two cities to meet a long-standing demand of the local residents.

Operated by an A320 family single-aisle aircraft, flight AI 601 will take off from Mumbai at 0705 hrs to arrive in Bhuj at 0820 hrs. The return flight AI602 will depart Bhuj at 0855 hrs to land in Mumbai at 1010 hrs.

The new service will also offer convenient international connection to passengers to destinations in the UK, the North Americas and also to Dubai and Singapore. It will also provide connection to around 20 cities in the domestic sector.

Bookings for the flights have opened today across all channels, including Air India’s official website (www.airindia.com), mobile app, and travel agents, including online travel agents.