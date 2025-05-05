DishTV Watcho democratises the OTT content space

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 5: Dish TV India Ltd., one of India’s leading content distribution companies and the First Direct to Home operator of India, has always been the front runner in launching innovative products.

With the increased adoption of digital consumption, Dish TV undertook the journey of creating – creator’s economy, a complete eco-system for the professional Content Creators and Consumers. The First Step in this direction was conducting the First Ever – CONTENT INDIA, 2025 SUMMIT in April 2025.

And, following up on the same, Dish TV has now revolutionized the OTT Space by launching a groundbreaking exclusive digital content segment – ​​“FLIQS” in its WATCHO APP. The segment was officially unveiled at WAVES 2025. This step of Dish TV is a major innovation that aims to democratize content distribution and provide monetization opportunities to all the Content Creators in India as well as Content Creators globally, for them to exploit their content in India.

Watcho FLIQS aims to give freedom to professional content creators to showcase their content to millions of viewers and monetize without losing control over their content. It is like every professional content creator having its own OTT app.

It is a strategic innovation tailored for both consumers and content creators. It offers exclusive, original, award-winning, and premium digital content available in an array of regional and international languages—from films and web series to short-format content—all in a single, curated environment within the DishTV Watcho app. The content will be available to the customer at rates starting from Rs. 9 per content title as well as a large volume of free and snackable content.

This addition marks a significant milestone in DishTV Watcho’s evolution, positioning it as a comprehensive digital entertainment destination. It also expands its footprint in the digital content ecosystem, evolving from a content aggregator to a comprehensive entertainment platform offering curated and immersive experiences and going forward the library will be enhanced with the addition of more international titles, regional titles, marquee English content dubbed in Hindi, classic movies etc. Currently not available on any other platform.

With its seamless user interface, AI-powered recommendation engine, and multi-screen interactions, FLIQS offers audiences a hyper-personalized entertainment experience.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director, Dish TV India Ltd., said, “With FLIQS, we are taking a big and bold leap towards redefining what an OTT service can be. This isn’t just another content launch—it’s a statement of intent. FLIQS represents a new generation of curated, exclusive digital storytelling that aligns with the evolving consumer demand for distinct, high-value content. While the industry has seen a proliferation of platforms, very Few offer something truly differentiated. FLIQS fills that gap by bringing untold stories, original productions, and exclusive titles into a highly personalized, affordable ecosystem.

He further added, “FLIQS supports India’s growing community of independent storytellers by providing a premium platform to showcase their work, reach wider audiences, and unlock monetization opportunities—strengthening Dish TV’s commitment to digital-first creative entrepreneurship. This marks a significant step forward, not just for Dish TV, but for the Indian OTT landscape as a whole.”

VK Gupta, CTO and Business Head, Watcho, said, “FLIQS is our solution to evolving consumer demands for uniqueness, exclusivity, and control over their entertainment. It’s not just an add-on, but a transformational layer within Watcho, offering a smarter, more relevant experience. With FLIQS, Watcho strengthens its position in the OTT market, marking the start of a larger content evolution.”

As the digital content economy continues to mature, FLIQS reaffirms Dish TV’s commitment to innovation, accessibility, and differentiated consumer value, contributing meaningfully to India’s broader digital transformation in the media and entertainment space.