JPC on Waqf Bill seeks extension for comprehensive consultations

New Delhi, Nov 25 : Members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to extend the committee’s tenure, citing the need for thorough consultations and deliberations.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the members stated, “We are writing to you to request that the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill be extended by a reasonable time.” Highlighting the committee’s progress, the letter noted that since its first meeting on August 22, 2024, the JPC has held only 25 sittings. “It has held a mere 25 sittings that have included evidence/presentations by various organisations and individuals. At the same time, various state governments including Bihar, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are yet to present before the Committee. Furthermore, various representative stakeholder organisations are still seeking time before the Committee to present their views,” it said.

It further said that the Waqf Amendment Bill introduces significant changes to existing laws, with implications for a large segment of India’s population. “These changes will affect a large section of India’s population. Therefore, a mere three months time before the report is finalised is not only inadequate but may result in improper recommendations. For proper consultation and deliberation, the committee’s tenure must be extended by a reasonable time,” it said. It also said that rushing through legislative processes without adequate public participation undermines the legitimacy of Parliament and the broader legislative framework.

The members concluded by expressing hope that their request would be considered favourably to uphold the integrity of the legislative process. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024, following a heated debate, was later referred to a JPC headed by Jagdambika Pal. The JPC is conducting discussions with various stakeholders, which are supposed to continue. The Waqf Bill seeks to reform the management of Waqf properties, but some provisions have drawn criticism.