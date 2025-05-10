When Nature Meets Soul: ‘Purusha Prakriti’ Blooms at Bespoke Art Gallery!

Bespoke Art Gallery Unveils “Purusha Prakriti” – A Celebratory Dialogue between Man and Nature

“Purusha Prakriti” is more than a visual feast—it is a cultural meditation on balance, materiality, and our shared responsibility to preserve the natural world through creative action.

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, May 10: In honor of Earth Month and Earth Day (22nd April), Bespoke Art Gallery opens the doors to a ground breaking art exhibition titled “Purusha Prakriti”, curated by eminent art historian Uma Nair and conceptualized by gallery founder Devin Gawarvala.

This deeply evocative exhibition pays tribute to the eternal relationship between humanity (Purusha) and nature (Prakriti), blending traditional forms with contemporary expressions.

A Vision Rooted in Nature and Reflection

“Purusha Prakriti is not just an exhibition; it is a journey through time, form, and the earth’s spirit,” says curator Uma Nair. The showcase arrives at a time when ecological consciousness is more vital than ever, serving as a creative response to today’s global environmental anxieties and homage to India’s artistic heritage.

A Tribute to Modernist Master Himmat Shah

The exhibition also serves as a poignant tribute to Himmat Shah, India’s legendary modernist sculptor, who passed away in March 2025. His work anchors the show’s central theme, offering viewers a powerful reflection on legacy, materiality, and timeless artistic inquiry.

A Confluence of Masters and Mediums

With over 30 established and emerging artists, “Purusha Prakriti” unites an extraordinary range of artistic practices:

Sculptures & Installations: Bronze, terracotta, wood, and upcycled creations by Nilesh Vede, Himmat Shah, Arzan Khambhatta, Dhananjay Singh, Ankon Mitra, Karl Antao, and Ankit Patel.

Ceramics: Sensory and textured ceramic works by Vipul Kumar, Vineet Kacker, and Leena Batra add tactile nuance to the exhibition.

Drawings & Printmaking: Gujarat’s rich graphic tradition is reflected through works by KG Subramanyan, Jyoti Bhatt, Rini Dhumal, Subrat Kumar Behera, and newer interpretations by Arijoy Bhattacharyya and Sanjay Bhattacharyya.

Paintings & Calligraphy: Spiritual and mythological themes are explored through paintings by Manu Parekh, Arpitha Reddy, Pratul Dash, Poonam Bhatnagar, and others. A special highlight is Muzaffar Ali’s striking calligraphy series, begun in 2024 in Delhi.

Founder’s Note: A Collective Celebration of Indian Art

“It is a great honor to host Purusha Prakriti, a show that reflects the importance of different mediums and materials in Indian contemporary art,” says Devin Gawarvala, founder of Bespoke. “This is the first time so many known and unknown masters are coming together. BESPOKE is proud to be part of this venture—we hope to do many more exhibitions in the future.”

Exhibition Details

Dates: Through May 2025

Venue: Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad

Entry: Open to the public

Featured Artists of “Purusha Prakriti” – Voices in Harmony with Nature

Sculptors & Installation Artists

Himmat Shah – Modernist master; bronze and terracotta sculptures; the exhibition is a tribute to his legacy following his passing in March 2025.

Arzan Khambhatta – Known for metal sculptures; uses industrial materials to create symbolic, nature-inspired forms.

Dhananjay Singh – Celebrated for organic bronze sculptures that reflect biological patterns and interconnectedness.

Ankon Mitra – An architect-turned-sculptor, explores “origami architecture”; his paper-inspired forms echo nature’s symmetry.

Karl Antao – Creates contemplative wooden sculptures that explore human vulnerability and ecological themes.

Nilesh Vede – is a celebrated contemporary Indian artist known for his romantic, socio-cultural paintings.

Debashish Bera – Outdoor installation artist known for crafting site-specific works using natural and recycled materials.

Ankit Patel – Engages with folk influences and environmental themes in large-scale, open-air installations.

Ceramic Artists

Vipul Kumar – Blends traditional ceramic techniques with modern aesthetics; emphasizes earth textures and forms.

Vineet Kacker – Known for meditative ceramic pieces drawing from Eastern spirituality and Zen gardens.

Leena Batra – Uses clay to craft narrative ceramic art, rooted in mythology and feminine energy.

Drawing & Printmaking Artists

Sanjay Bhattacharyya – Realist drawings with poetic detail, capturing introspective and serene human figures.

KG Subramanyan – Celebrated for playful, satirical drawings and prints inspired by folklore and modern life.

Arijoy Bhattacharyya – Emerging talent; combines graphite and mixed media in evocative, nature-themed compositions.

Jyoti Bhatt – Pioneer of modern Indian printmaking; known for intricate etchings and visual documentation of rural art.

Rini Dhumal – Vibrant prints often centered around powerful female figures and sacred iconography.

Subrat Kumar Behera – Integrates mythology, surrealism, and symbolism in contemporary printmaking.

Painters

Manu Parekh – Iconic for his vibrant Banaras-inspired works; explores spiritual energy and sacred landscapes.

Arpitha Reddy – Contemporary painter focusing on emotional states and mystical narratives.

Pratul Dash – Works reflect urban chaos, mythology, and environmental concerns with surreal elements.

Poonam Bhatnagar – Known for lyrical depictions of feminine forms and nature’s symbolism.

Special Feature

Muzaffar Ali – Filmmaker and artist; showcases a new calligraphy series started in Delhi in 2024, blending text and spirituality through fluid brushwork.

These artists, among others, contribute to the rich tapestry of “Purusha Prakriti,” each bringing their unique perspective and medium to explore the intricate relationship between humanity and nature.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

