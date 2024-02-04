India Travel Mart (ITM) Ahmedabad showcases Travel Brands Under One Roof

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 4: India Travel Mart (ITM) Ahmedabad, being organized by ICM Group brings its most awaited and prominent travel and tourism exhibition to back in the city with participation seen from Gujarat Tourism as the Host State and Jharkhand Tourism.

Special emphasis in promoting Adventure, Pilgrimage, Beach Holidays, Hill Destinations, Honeymoon Plans, Business Trips, Family holidays, Honeymooners, Business Trips, MICE, Adventure, Wildlife, Desert Safari and Pilgrimage tourism and Medical Tourism. This exhibition brings the unique experience of specially prepared Travel, Tour & holiday packages and good bargains from leading Hotels, Resorts, Travel agents, Tour Operators from India.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kerala, exotic international destinations and much more would be made accessible to everyone due to array of tailor-made packages.

“With the kind of stressful lives that we lead, a person tends to looks for refreshing holidays and unique travel destination to unwind, to simplify this need, we have ITM-Ahmedabad annually where in the customers get specially designed packages and great deals with innumerable choices. The constant support and eager interest from Travel Industry makes it a success year after year. So, if you are planning your dream holiday or honeymoon destination, visit our exhibition,” says Ajay Gupta, Managing Director, ITM.

“We understand the need to promote the Tier II & Tier III cities in tourism. A unique blend of hassle-free travel packages,” he further added. Considering the fact that the buying Capacity in people has considerably grown, events like these are a must. The exhibition showcases State Tourism Boards, Travel Operators, Agents, Travel Portals, Hotels and Resorts.

The opening hour of the exhibition is from 11 AM – 5 PM on the last day Monday, 5th February 2024.