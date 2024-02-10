A romantic rendezvous in Mumbai

BILKULONLINE

Valentine Day SPECIAL

New Delhi, Feb 10: Love is in the air, and Mumbai’s culinary scene is abuzz with delectable offerings for your Valentine’s Day celebration. Whether you’re a health-conscious couple seeking guilt-free indulgence, burger aficionados craving a juicy bite, or yearning for an extravagant and romantic experience, the city has something special in store for everyone.

The Nines: A Culinary Symphony for Two

Unleash the magic of the number nine this Valentine’s Day at The Nines. This avant-garde haven in Juhu transcends dining, transforming it into an experience. Start with a vibrant Strawberry & Citrus Salad or Beetroot & Walnut Salad, then share Basil Pesto Arancini bursting with flavour, or indulge in the Beetroot Hummus with a Greek salad twist. Elevate your evening with King Mushroom & Truffle Flatbread or Chicken Ham & Pepperoni, before diving into Beetroot Risotto or the pan-seared Sea Bass with herb sauce. End on a sweet note with Strawberry Panna Cotta or Pistachio & Raspberry Petit Gateaux – each bite a delicious masterpiece.

The Bluebop Cafe: A Love-Struck Soiree with Italian & American Flair

Immerse yourselves in a captivating world of flavours and connections at Bluebop Cafe this Valentine’s Day. Ignite your love story with handcrafted cocktails like Love Struck or Burning Love, then share playful bites like Sweet Potato Guacamole Bites or Peri Peri Chicken Popcorn. Savour the My Heart Pizzas – Love Garden for veggie lovers or Sicilian Chicken for a spicy kick. Dive into Creamy Penne Chicken in Alfredo Sauce or Marry Me Chicken, and don’t miss the Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon with its delightful accompaniments. End your love-struck soiree with decadent desserts like Strawberry Chocolate Tart or Blush Special Sundae – each spoonful a celebration of your love.

The Pantry – Goodness Delivered: For the Health-Conscious Duo

Embark on a wellness journey of flavours with The Pantry – Goodness Delivered. Their special Valentine’s Day menu features an earthy and sweet vegan beetroot & house-made coconut cream soup, bursting with the goodness of roasted beetroot, zesty ginger, and creamy coconut milk. End your meal on a guilt-free note with their no-bake strawberry layered cheesecake, a delightful combination of creamy, sweet, and tangy layers topped with fresh strawberries.

Woodside Inn: Burger Lovers Rejoice

Get ready to sink your teeth into love at Woodside Inn. This Valentine’s Day, they’re adding a vibrant touch to their classic burgers with beetroot buns, made using beet reduction for a beautiful colour and fluffy texture. Don’t miss their red chipotle rice flour and beet reduction chips, served as delectable accompaniments throughout the week of love.

Indulge in Culinary Luxury at Ditas

Treat your significant other to an unforgettable gastronomic experience at Ditas. Their special Valentine’s Day menu is an all-inclusive journey of exquisite flavours. Savour roasted garlic pimento soup or spicy tom yam goong, followed by refreshing salads like arugula & berries or poached pear & beetroot. Choose between delightful small plates like beetroot & avocado tartare or grilled prawn sambal satay, before diving into hearty mains like Thai aromatic red curry or chilli-crusted red snapper. End your romantic rendezvous on a sweet note with their decadent red velvet cheesecake and strawberry mousse.

Koa: A Vibrant Fiesta of Love

Get ready for a lively and romantic evening at Koa. Their “Sea of Love” Valentine’s Day special features a soulful live saxophone performance to set the mood. Share delectable appetizers like tempura chickpea chaat or crispy thread chicken, indulge in heart-shaped pizzas, and relish refreshing salads like chips and avocado puree or peri chicken & sausages salad. For their main course, choose between charcoal-grilled chicken with Moroccan spices or the vegetarian delight of a filled mushroom pot with crispy fried mushrooms. Conclude your romantic feast with their signature “Under the Sea” Belgium chocolate mousse and a delightful Valentine’s chocolate box.

An Immersive Theatrical Extravaganza at Amazonia

For a truly unique and unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience, step into the Garden of Eden at Amazonia. This immersive theatrical experience takes you on a journey through Adam and Eve’s story, with captivating performances and a delicious set menu. As you indulge in culinary delights, be prepared to be transported to a world of wonder and intrigue.

Embark on a delicious journey of love at Bayroute

Skip the clichés this Valentine’s Day and whisk your love away to the enchanting flavours of the Mediterranean at Bayroute! Their new menu boasts irresistible dishes like melt-in-your-mouth Bakhtiari Kebabs and melt-off-the-bone Lamb Quzi, perfect for sharing amidst a romantic ambience. End with refreshing signature drinks and create unforgettable memories at Bayroute!

A Flavorscape of Love: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Yazu

This Valentine’s Day, transcend the ordinary and embark on a romantic Asian escapade at Yazu. Let the rich tapestry of flavours transport you, as our chefs weave tradition with a modern flair. Imagine yourselves sharing delectable dishes crafted with authentic ingredients, where tender meats and vibrant veggies tango on your plate. Savour the magic of fresh produce sourced with the highest standards, ensuring an unparalleled culinary experience. At Yazu, every bite promises to be a love story waiting to be savoured, making your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

The Coconut Boy’s Goan Valentine’s Getaway

The Coconut Boy whisks you away to Goa, its vibrant atmosphere, authentic flavours, and live music setting the stage for a romantic adventure. Their special Valentine’s menu is a love letter written in spices. Dive into the depths of flavour with the traditional Goan chonak fish curry, simmered in fragrant spices and coconut milk. Share playful bites of the intriguing grilled squid stuffed with crab, its ocean freshness bursting with conversation and laughter. Sip on vibrant Vitamin C and Goan Breeze cocktails, their tropical fruits and local spirits, light and refreshing like love itself. As live music serenades you throughout the evening, create memories that will last a lifetime at The Coconut Boy, where your love story unfolds on sand and sunshine. create unforgettable memories at The Coconut Boy.

The ROSE-tinted VALENTINE’s Fest at Neuma!

ROSE-tinted VALENTINE’s Fest at Neuma, where love isn’t just in the air—it’s a boomerang that multiplies back to you. From February 14th to 18th, we invite you to a week-long ode to love’s many facets. Each day unfolds a new chapter: romance, friendship, music, celebration, and inclusivity. We are excited to offer you the irresistible charm of romance with dishes that stir the heart and set the mood. Chef Hitesh brings the playful start of an Avocado and strawberry salad or the sensuous burst of decadent lobster bisque. Feeling adventurous? Let the fiery punch of Furikake sweet potato or the passionate embrace of sizzling grilled shrimp and enoki mushrooms drizzled in red curry aioli ignite the flames of your palate. Our large plates cater to every mood: the smooth and sensual experience of silky tofu and miso leeks or rotisserie chicken drizzled with sweet and savoury strawberry marmalade. End your night on a cloud of rose petit gateaux or succumb to the seduction of a red velvet cupid, all while sipping on love-themed cocktails like Lovebug, Flirty Fritz, Kiss on the Lips, Potion D’Amour, or the Soulmate Sour. Join us as we reimagine love with our ROSE-tinted VALENTINE’s Fest, where love knows no boundaries and every moment is a celebration of life’s greatest gift.

A Symphony of Flavours for Two at one8 Commune

Celebrate your love story with a global culinary adventure at one8 Commune this Valentine’s Day. Virat Kohli’s stylish eatery offers a diverse menu catering to every craving, from vegetarian delights to decadent seafood. Share playful small plates like the vibrant Cherry Tomatoes and Burrata Salad or the intriguing Hoisin braised Tofu. Move on to impressive main courses like the heart-shaped ravioli or the flavorful Strawberry Chili Risotto. End your evening on a sweet note with the signature Love Struck dessert, a symphony of chocolate and mascarpone, or the refreshing Strawberry Entremet. one8 Commune’s ambiance and attentive service provide the perfect setting for a romantic night filled with delicious discoveries.

Masala Library: A Sophisticated Sweet Treat

Masala Library takes a more refined approach to Valentine’s Day with its specially crafted dessert. Dive into their “Coconut Tres Leches Soaked in Goatcheese Milk,” a luscious combination of textures and flavours. The creamy tres leches, infused with goat cheese milk, provide a unique savoury edge, perfectly balanced by the sweet and tart notes of the passionfruit parfait, raspberry sorbet, and salted caramel. Finally, a dusting of strawberry snow adds a touch of whimsy and completes this luxurious and unforgettable dessert experience. For couples seeking a sophisticated and unique indulgence, Masala Library’s Valentine’s Day offering is sure to impress.

Millo: For the Whimsical Romantics

Love is most definitely in the air at Millo this Valentine’s Day, thanks to their playful and unique cocktail menu. Indulge in the “Love is in the Air,” made with Gin, Maraschino Citrus, Plum, and Raspberry for a whimsical burst of flavour, or share the “Love Potion” made with rose-infused vodka and citrus tonic for a refreshing twist. Feeling adventurous? The “Exotic Coco Punch” with Baileys, vodka, and coconut promises a tropical escape, while the “First Kiss” with bourbon, condensed milk, and strawberry offers a comforting sweetness. Whether you’re looking for something light and bubbly or rich and decadent, Millo has a love potion for every heart.

So, what are you waiting for? Mumbai’s restaurants are offering a delectable array of Valentine’s Day specials, catering to every taste and budget. Choose your culinary adventure, make your reservation, and get ready to celebrate love in the most delicious way possible!