Ten NID Finalists Compete in Global Terra Carta Design Lab, Showcasing Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Future

Ahmedabad, July 3: The National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad is pleased to announce its top 10 finalists in the global Terra Carta Design Lab competition. The NID finalists’ work showcases a wide breadth of innovations and solutions to help address the climate and biodiversity crisis such as:

Statement Denim is an emerging denim brand that rescues and repurposes post-production denim waste to create affordable fashion.

Team: Sakshi Kumari (Apparel Design) Aabhaa aims to address gender disparity, inform decision-making, and champion environmental conservation through a holistic approach to menstrual well-being.

Team: Devashree Jadeja, Khushboo Verma (Furniture and Interior Design) Eco-Terra aims to make the construction industry more circular and energy-efficient by using recycled terracotta and rice husk ash.

Team: Shubhashree Ingale (Ceramic and Glass Design) FiberMatters is a material consultancy specialising in linking waste materials from one industry to applications in another.

Team: Amogh Jadav (Product Design) GlassYard transforms waste glass into valuable resources through upcycling, thus leveraging its potential to build circularity and livelihood opportunities.

Team: Nehmat Mongia (Ceramic and Glass Design) Poop Loop transforms human waste into protein-rich additives for bioproducts, to decentralize waste processing.

Team: Joseph Francis, Javed Ali, Krishna Gilda (Product Design) Reimagine.co provides a network for service providers and consumers of the building industry, tackles the issue of construction debris.

Team: Arundathi Rajan, Pooja Bhide (Exhibition Design) SiRCLE is service project that aims to build a centralised recycling facility for solar panels, for high-value material recovery.

Team: Yatin Seth (Product Design) Plant Museum is a digital platform that aims to reshape the climate change narrative by grounding it in the local context.

Team: Harshi Lal (Exhibition Design) Wild Watch is an innovative design solution aimed at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Team: Chinmay Karan (Information Design), Tanmay Karan (Digital Game Design), Dharshini Vaishnav (Universal Design)