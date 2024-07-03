NID Finalists Compete in Global Terra Carta Design Lab
Ten NID Finalists Compete in Global Terra Carta Design Lab, Showcasing Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Future
BILKULONLINE
Ahmedabad, July 3: The National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad is pleased to announce its top 10 finalists in the global Terra Carta Design Lab competition. The NID finalists’ work showcases a wide breadth of innovations and solutions to help address the climate and biodiversity crisis such as:
- Statement Denim is an emerging denim brand that rescues and repurposes post-production denim waste to create affordable fashion.
Team: Sakshi Kumari (Apparel Design)
- Aabhaa aims to address gender disparity, inform decision-making, and champion environmental conservation through a holistic approach to menstrual well-being.
Team: Devashree Jadeja, Khushboo Verma (Furniture and Interior Design)
- Eco-Terra aims to make the construction industry more circular and energy-efficient by using recycled terracotta and rice husk ash.
Team: Shubhashree Ingale (Ceramic and Glass Design)
- FiberMatters is a material consultancy specialising in linking waste materials from one industry to applications in another.
Team: Amogh Jadav (Product Design)
- GlassYard transforms waste glass into valuable resources through upcycling, thus leveraging its potential to build circularity and livelihood opportunities.
Team: Nehmat Mongia (Ceramic and Glass Design)
- Poop Loop transforms human waste into protein-rich additives for bioproducts, to decentralize waste processing.
Team: Joseph Francis, Javed Ali, Krishna Gilda (Product Design)
- Reimagine.co provides a network for service providers and consumers of the building industry, tackles the issue of construction debris.
Team: Arundathi Rajan, Pooja Bhide (Exhibition Design)
- SiRCLE is service project that aims to build a centralised recycling facility for solar panels, for high-value material recovery.
Team: Yatin Seth (Product Design)
- Plant Museum is a digital platform that aims to reshape the climate change narrative by grounding it in the local context.
Team: Harshi Lal (Exhibition Design)
- Wild Watch is an innovative design solution aimed at reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Team: Chinmay Karan (Information Design), Tanmay Karan (Digital Game Design), Dharshini Vaishnav (Universal Design)
In the next stage, two winners will be chosen through a Global Jury led by Sir Jony Ive, Chancellor of The Royal College of Art, and Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, Sustainable Markets Initiative CEO and will be announced in September this year. They will receive funding and mentorship to scale their projects to be taken to the market.