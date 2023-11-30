Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings West End Classic MAMMA MIA! to India this Festive Season

Tickets added on popular demand. Run extended till 7th Jan 2024

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Nov 30: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre added another iconic international theatrical to its repertoire last night with the debut of West End Original smash hit musical MAMMA MIA!

Set on an idyllic Greek island, MAMMA MIA! – one of the longest running shows at London’s West End – tells the story of single mother Donna and her soon-to-be-a-bride daughter Sophie, whose quest to discover the father she’s never known brings Donna face to face with three men from her distant romantic past. The heart-warming story unfolds to the timeless hits of legendary Swedish band ABBA.

Sharing her thoughts on the opening day, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, said, “True to our vision of bringing the best of the world to India, we are delighted to showcase our first West End presentation, MAMMA MIA! at the NMACC. Known for its foot-tapping music by ABBA, this iconic tale of love, music, and relationships holds universal appeal. I invite all of you to be a part of this joyous celebration and create lots of happy memories with your loved ones this festive season.”

The sensational, feel-good musical filled with the myriad emotions of human relationships has thrilled over 65 million people around the world across 50 productions in over 16 languages. Having love as its driving force, the sunniest of all musicals will take everyone on an emotional rollercoaster and add to the holiday cheer.

The musical production is a treasure-trove of over 22 foot- tapping numbers like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Honey, Honey’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and many more.

In attendance for the musical’s premiere night were the Founder’s family and prominent names from across industries, as a packed house inside The Grand Theatre sang along to ABBA’s iconic numbers and experienced this West End classic right here in the heart of Mumbai.

With this brand-new theatrical, the Cultural Centre continues to uphold its promise of showcasing an exciting line-up of international and regional productions.

To experience MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, book your tickets now on nmacc.com or bookmyshow.com.