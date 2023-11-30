Two-day premier school exhibition with top line schools of India in Ahmedabad

Like every year, the Premier School Exhibition in Ahmedabad showcases the best international schools, boarding schools and day schools in India. It will be screened on 2nd and 3rd December at Hotel Pride Plaza, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad.

All parents who will visit the ‘Premier School Exhibition’ will be able to interact directly and transparently with the heads of schools and their representatives, clarify their concepts and views, get reliable and updated information and get ‘spot counselling’ Will be able to get ‘ and ‘spot admission’. The schools included here will inform parents about their academic excellence, performance, infrastructure and facilities, mode of study and fee structure.

More than 30 notable schools are going to participate in it, which includes day schools from Ahmedabad as well as Dehradun, Bangalore, Mussoorie, Delhi, Kishangarh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and other major states of India. Schools participating in the ‘Premier School Exhibition’ have boarding facilities and offer an international curriculum. Parents will have a wide choice to choose from across various education boards like IB, Cambridge, CBSE, ICSE and Gujarat Board.

In the age of web browsers and search engines, each person’s search for information is not justified or even the information found is not always reliable. Everyone wants a one stop shop. At the Premier Schools Exhibition, parents will not only get the opportunity to gain information and knowledge about the best schools in the country but will also get a chance to meet representatives of the schools in person. Along with getting reliable information from schools, they will be able to get answers to their queries instantly and stand a chance of getting admission in the schools of their choice. There is such a long list of benefits of this exhibition. This is an ideal opportunity for parents to take informed decisions about their child’s future.

In boarding schools students learn to take care of themselves and understand the responsibility of their work and thus students can better develop their personal self-confidence, maturity and self-reliance. Students from diverse social, cultural and national backgrounds help students at boarding schools develop a more cosmopolitan outlook. A well-arranged package of excellence in sports, education, enrichment, facilities and supervision is offered by leading boarding schools, allowing mothers -Father gets a rich option.

Some of the prominent schools included in this exhibition are Shrewsbury International School India, Unison World School – Dehradun, Woodstock School – Mussoorie, Aga Khan Academy – Hyderabad, Manchester Global School – Hyderabad, Modi School – Sikar, Rajasthan, Sagar School – Alwar, Rajasthan, Udgam School-Ahmedabad, Shanti Asiatic School-Ahmedabad and Asia English School-Ahmedabad etc.

An informative seminar is conducted for every prospective parent on how to choose the right school for their children, which will provide specific information about the different boards IB, Cambridge, ICSE and CBSE that the boarding school offers. How will it be useful throughout life after taking admission?

The idea of the Premier School Exhibition was implemented 20 years ago to help parents choose the right school. So that the future of their child can become even more beautiful. Afairs Exhibition and Media Pvt. Ltd. Founder and MD Sanjeev Bolia said about the idea behind IIPSE, “Sending your child to school, and especially to a boarding school, is an emotionally difficult decision. We hope to make this task easier for parents by getting information about the best Indian day, residential and international schools and that too under one roof.