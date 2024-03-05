Paris 2024 Unveils stunning art deco-inspired posters for Olympic and Paralympic Games

Paris, March 5: French illustrator Ugo Gattoni’s iconic posters for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games were revealed at the Musee d’Orsay, showcasing a blend of art deco style and inspiration from famous landmarks.

The posters, displayed in giant form at the art museum until March 10, are designed to be viewed as separate works for the Olympics and Paralympics but also combine to form a “double poster,” symbolizing the equality and connection between the two Games.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, described the posters as “two independent posters telling the story of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which, when placed side by side, tell the whole story of Paris 2024.”

Featuring rich details, the posters depict a dream-like stadium city, reflecting the Paris 2024 slogan “Games wide open” and the ambition to integrate sports into the urban landscape. They include elements representing Paris 2024, Olympism, and Paralympism, as well as iconic symbols of Paris and France.

Ugo Gattoni expressed his vision for the posters, saying, “I immediately imagined a city stadium open to the world, a suspended time in which you can wander through microcosms where Parisian monuments and sporting disciplines joyfully coexist.”

The posters will be available for purchase at the Musee d’Orsay and the Paris 2024 shop website, with availability in Paris 2024 stores and FNAC starting March 5. Gattoni, who spent around 2,000 hours on the posters, expressed his excitement about sharing his work with the world, highlighting the importance of art having a life of its own.