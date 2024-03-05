Indian men’s blind cricket team to play 5 T20s against Sri Lanka from March 10.

New Delhi, Mach 5: The Indian men’s blind cricket team is set to play a five-match T20 series against Sri Lanka in the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men’s cricket series, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 11-15.

Organized by the ‘Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled’ in collaboration with the ‘Cricket Association for the Blind in India’ (CABI), the series will take place at the Karnail Singh Stadium. The Indian team, coming off a 2-1 victory against Pakistan in a recent T20 series in Dubai, is looking forward to the challenge.

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, chairman of CABI, expressed his delight at partnering with Hyundai Motor India for this initiative, aiming to provide more opportunities for blind cricket players. He praised the team’s performance in Dubai and expressed confidence in their upcoming matches.

Captain Durga Rao Tompaki highlighted the importance of these matches in preparing for the 4th T20 World Cup scheduled for November this year. He thanked Hyundai Motor India, CABI, and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled for their continued support and opportunities.

The Indian men’s blind cricket team includes players like Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (B1), Nilesh Yadav (B1), Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri (B1), Debaraj Behera (B1), Gudadappa (B1), Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1), Maharaja Sivasubramanian (B1), Venkateswara Rao Dunna (B2), Pankaj Bhue (B2), Lokesha (B2), Nakula Badanayak (B2), Magunta Sai (B2), Durga Rao Tompaki (B3), Sunil Ramesh (B3), Sukhram Majhi (B3), Ravi Amiti (B3), and Dinesh Rathva (B3).