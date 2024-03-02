Vibrant Bizcom celebrates Success Day, unveils Lothal and Dholera Projects
Kaushal Shah, Founder and Managing Director Vibrant Bizcom: We are guiding investors to realize their real estate dreams in futuristic investment destinations like Lothal and Dholera
- Vibrant Bizcom Limited, Gujarat’s Fast-Growing Real Estate Company has completed 11 projects in futuristic locations across 3 sites
- Vibrant Bizcom is keen to develop these areas as heritage locations and futuristic city locations
BILKULONLINE
By Rafat Quadri
Ahmedabad, March 2: Vibrant Bizcom Limited, a leading Public Limited Company in Gujarat’s real estate sector, is set to celebrate its success day on 3rd March, 2024, in a grand manner. With ISO 9001:2015 certification and a reputation for being one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector, Vibrant Bizcom Limited boasts a vast land bank in future and current locations.