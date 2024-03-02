Sunday, March 3, 2024
Vibrant Bizcom celebrates Success Day, unveils Lothal and Dholera Projects

Kaushal Shah, Founder and Managing Director Vibrant Bizcom: We are guiding investors to realize their real estate dreams in futuristic investment destinations like Lothal and Dholera
  • Vibrant Bizcom Limited, Gujarat’s Fast-Growing Real Estate Company has completed 11 projects in futuristic locations across 3 sites
  • Vibrant Bizcom is keen to develop these areas as heritage locations and futuristic city locations
By Rafat Quadri
Ahmedabad, March 2: Vibrant Bizcom Limited, a leading Public Limited Company in Gujarat’s real estate sector, is set to celebrate its success day on 3rd March, 2024, in a grand manner. With ISO 9001:2015 certification and a reputation for being one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector, Vibrant Bizcom Limited boasts a vast land bank in future and current locations.

The company, under the visionary leadership of Kaushal Shah, Founder and Managing Director, has introduced the revolutionary R-SIP scheme, a systematic monthly plan for investing in real estate opportunities. Speaking about the company’s mission, Kaushal Shah emphasized the importance of land as an asset for every Indian and highlighted their efforts to boost Gujarat’s progress and tourism by guiding investors and business partners to invest in future locations with huge potential.

Co-Founder and Director, Punkin Parikh, mentioned that Vibrant Bizcom Limited is guiding investors to realize their real estate dreams in futuristic investment destinations like Lothal and Dholera. The company aims to develop these areas as heritage locations and futuristic city locations, with announced government investments for growth and development.

During the press c onference, Nirav Shah discussed the “Weekend Shastra” concept, aimed at promoting these locations for weekend getaways. Sameer Kandhar highlighted real estate investment as a lucrative business opportunity, while Dakshesh Rawal pointed out these locations as ideal for pre-wedding shoots and destination weddings. Brand expert Pallav Shah emphasized the importance of brand value in real estate. Jay Patel finds it the happening sites of Gujarat from the point of view of toursim.

With over a decade of expertise, Vibrant Bizcom Limited has completed 11 projects in futuristic locations across 3 sites. The company has expanded its footprint to investors in Gujarat, India, and internationally in countries like Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

