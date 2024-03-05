Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate key infrastructure projects at Karwar Naval Base

Project Seabird’s phase-I, completed in 2011, was designed to accommodate 10 ships. It included a breakwater, a pier capable of berthing 10 ships, a ship lift and dry berth, a naval ship repair yard, accommodation, and a naval hospital.

The phase-IIA, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, aims to berth 32 ships and submarines, along with 23 yardcraft. It also focuses on constructing buildings and structures adhering to environmental guidelines set by the Environment Ministry and the Indian Green Building Council.

Key marine works in phase-IIA include piers for ships and submarines, technical facilities, electrical substations, and support utilities. The highlight is a ‘Covered Dry Berth’ taller than the Qutub Minar in Delhi, facilitating maintenance of up to four capital ships simultaneously.

Phase-IIA also includes the construction of four townships with about 10,000 dwelling units for officers, sailors, and defence civilian staff. Additionally, a Naval Air Station with a 2700-meter runway and civil enclave is being set up to support aircraft operations.

The ongoing construction at Naval Base Karwar has created approximately 7,000 direct job opportunities and indirectly led to around 20,000 jobs nationwide.