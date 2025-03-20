Ministry of Ayush launches sensitisation drive public health regarding heatwave

New Delhi, March 20 : Amid the rising temperatures, the Ministry of Ayush on Thursday initiated a nationwide sensitisation drive to spread awareness about preventive measures against heatwaves. The initiative comes in the wake of India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing advisories to various regions to spread awareness about heatwave preventive measures.

“The drive emphasises tips and traditional wellness practices backed up by scientific evidence to help citizens stay safe during extreme heatwave conditions, the Ministry said. The Public Health Advisory from Ayush Vertical under the Director General of Health Services also shared an addendum regarding the prevention of heatwave. It suggested measures such as staying hydrated throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. One can include buttermilk, coconut water, and fruit juices to maintain fluid levels and stay cool, which will help to lower body temperature. To minimise sun exposure, one must use an umbrella or wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside. This will help prevent heatstroke and sunburn. The advisory also mentioned eating light and easy-to-digest meals, and avoiding heavy or oily foods, as they can increase body heat. Dressing in full-sleeved, loose-fitting clothes made from fabrics like cotton can provide better protection against direct sunlight and help to keep cool.

Including hydrating fruits and vegetables such as grapes, cucumber, watermelon, water chestnut, muskmelon, mango, and sugarcane juice may also help beat the heat. Notably, the Ministry advised avoiding going outside during the hottest hours of the day — typically between 12:00 noon and 3:00 pm — when the sun is at its strongest. Reduce or avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks with high sugar content as these can lead to increased fluid loss or cause stomach cramps. Importantly, the ministry advised never to leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, even for a short time, as the temperature inside can rise rapidly to dangerous levels.