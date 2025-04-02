Ashmita Khelo India Wushu League: A Historic Step Towards Women’s Empowerment in Combat Sports

RRU Launches Ashmita Khelo India Wushu League: Pioneering a New Era for Women in Combat Sports

Gandhinagar, April 2: Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an institute of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India proudly announces the launch of the Ashmita Khelo India Wushu League, the first-ever women’s Wushu league at the university, set to take place from April 3rd to April 7th, 2025.

This landmark event marks a significant stride in promoting women’s participation in combat sports, showcasing the spirit of resilience, discipline, and excellence that Wushu embodies.

As part of the Khelo India initiative, the league aligns with the Government of India’s vision to nurture and promote young sporting talent across the nation. With an anticipated participation of around 500 athletes in the junior and sub-junior divisions, this competition is set to be a high-energy, action-packed event that will provide a professional platform for young female martial artists to demonstrate their skills and determination.

Encouraging Excellence: Rewards & Career Advancements

The top eight players from this prestigious league will not only receive recognition but will also be rewarded with cash prizes and an unparalleled opportunity to advance their sporting careers:

Gold Medalist – ₹20,000

Silver Medalist – ₹15,000

Joint Bronze Medalist – ₹10,000 each

Rest of the top 4 Players – ₹5,000 each

The Sports Authority of India will distribute a total of Rs. 21,750,00 among the players. A total of 29 events will be organized across various age categories, with cash prizes and medals awarded to the top eight players. In addition to these financial rewards, the league provides an invaluable opportunity: all top players will gain access to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), where they will receive world-class training and professional development to enhance their careers at both national and international levels.

A Game-Changer for Women’s Sports in India

RRU has always been at the forefront of fostering talent and promoting equal opportunities in sports, and this league is a testament to that commitment. Under the visionary leadership Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, RRU, the university has launched several initiatives aimed at empowering women through sports, training, and education.

“Our mission is to create an ecosystem where young female athletes feel empowered, supported, and motivated to pursue sports professionally. The Ashmita Khelo India Wushu League is a major step in that direction, ensuring that talent is recognized, nurtured, and given the right platform to flourish,” said the Vice Chancellor of RRU.

A Step Towards a Brighter Sporting Future

The significance of this event extends beyond the competition. It is about fostering a culture of sportsmanship, resilience, and excellence among young women in India. By providing professional exposure, financial support, and direct access to national sports infrastructure, this league is expected to pave the way for future champions who will represent India on global stages.

With widespread participation and growing enthusiasm for Wushu in India, the Ashmita Khelo India Wushu League is set to become an annual event that continues to inspire and uplift aspiring athletes.

