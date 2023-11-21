Star Sports launches ‘India ki har saans mein Kabaddi’; a star-studded campaign for pkl 10

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kichcha Sudeep, and Tiger Shroff come together in the biggest ‘battle of breaths’ to bring the milestone season to fans

Mumbai, Nov 21: The countdown to India’s most electrifying league, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has commenced as Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the league, has unleashed a riveting campaign to herald the arrival of the much-awaited landmark Season 10. The campaign film, titled ‘India Ki Har Saans Mein Kabaddi,’ strives to instil a sense of ownership and pride in the sport of Kabaddi and in the hearts of fans for their local teams. It serves as a rallying cry, uniting fans across the nation under the common banner of Kabaddi passion. Viewers and fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled exhibition starting from December 2nd, with action-packed evenings every day from 8 PM (IST).

Star Sports’ campaign for the much-anticipated Season 10 of PKL showcases a trio of stars from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Sandalwood, symbolizing the harmonious blend of silver screen glamour and the robustness of India’s cherished sport. The posters of #BattleOfBreaths, featuring these superstars, generated immense excitement nationwide, prompting fans to eagerly await more details about the movie starring this superstar trio. The broadcaster created a captivating period drama promo with each superstar guiding their tribes in a quest to conquer the ‘Battle of Breaths’ – seamlessly intertwining the essence of Kabaddi with a narrative of grand proportions. Accompanied by a catchy soundtrack that perfectly complements the flow of the story, the campaign film is a visual and auditory treat for audiences, setting the stage for a thrilling Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Speaking on season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League, South superstar Kichcha Sudeep said “The amalgamation of power, courage, determination, and sheer passion in Kabaddi resonates deeply with me. As we gear up for the 10th season of Pro Kabaddi, I’m thrilled to be part of this adrenaline-fueled journey. PKL, with its raw energy, mirrors the spirit of our nation, with athletes who will lay it all on the line in the Battle of Breaths’. Drawing inspiration from the virtues of bulls, synonymous with strength and determination, I am also enthusiastic about bringing alive ‘Kannadiga ki Har Saans mein kabaddi.’ This sentiment not only reflects the spirit of Karnataka but also pays homage to the unwavering support and indomitable spirit of the Kannadiga community, mirroring the resilience and courage embodied by the revered bulls.

Speaking on season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League, Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna said “Kabaddi holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian, and to be part of this cinematic journey for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is special. Let’s come together as tribes, as we breathe life into the arena and make every breath resonate with the essence of Kabaddi This sentiment goes beyond, echoing the physical and mental strength that resonates with Kabaddi athletes. ‘Telugites ki har saans mein Kabaddi’ is a call to embrace the vigour, determination, and spirit that Kabaddi represents in this region, weaving it into the very fabric of our cultural identity.”

As the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 returns to the home cities of all 12 franchisees after a four-year hiatus, the stage is set for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle that promises not only crushing tackles and gravity-defying raids but also an eruption of fan fervor like never before. Brace yourselves for an unparalleled rush of excitement as players give their all on the mat, and fans, clad in team colours, transform the arenas into cauldrons of passion. The anticipation is palpable, the stakes have never been higher, and the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 campaign film serves as the ultimate rallying cry for fans to unite, cheer, and celebrate the heart-pounding journey of India’s own game from December 2nd 2023.