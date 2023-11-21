Çelebi India Elevates Ground Handling Excellence in Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Nov 21: Çelebi India, a cornerstone of the aviation services industry, proudly announces the expansion of its ground handling operations in Ahmedabad, marking a new chapter in its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable practices.

On October 10, 2023, Çelebi India showcased its world-class capabilities by servicing Thai Air Asia’s inaugural flight from Bangkok to Ahmedabad. This event not only symbolized Çelebi’s unwavering dedication to service but also reinforced its position as the preferred ground handling partner for leading airlines.

With a robust infrastructure and a proficient team of over 6,000 employees, Çelebi Ground Handling India stands at the forefront of managing the increasing flux of flights and passengers. The company’s eco-conscious approach is embodied in its adoption of electric tarmac coaches, cargo towing tugs and most of its ground support equipment, contributing to the aviation industry’s journey towards a greener future. Çelebi India is aligned with Adani Airports’ vision of reshaping airports with the aim of transforming passenger experiences while being mindful of environmental conservation and bringing in elements of sustainability across the value chain. Along with the Adani airport management in Ahmedabad, Çelebi India is committed to providing world-class ground handling services.

Tauseef Khan, CEO of Çelebi Ground Handling India, articulates this vision: “The resurgence of air travel demand at Ahmedabad airport calls for unparalleled service and infrastructure. Our collaboration with Thai Air Asia epitomizes our pledge to facilitate regional aviation growth while steadfastly pursuing sustainability.”

In response to this collaboration, Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer, Thai AirAsia, said, “India is currently experiencing one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. We are excited to announce that we have now commenced our operations in Ahmedabad. We want to extend our warm congratulations to Çelebi for establishing a sophisticated and efficient ground-handling infrastructure in Ahmedabad. We are confident that their excellent services will provide our passengers with seamless on-ground experiences. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them as we expand our presence in India.”

Complementing its extensive operations across major Indian hubs, Çelebi India’s latest service extension to Chennai Airport underscores its strategic expansion and influence in shaping India’s aviation service sector.