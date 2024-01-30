2 killed, 5 injured in fresh bout of violence in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 30 : In fresh incidents of violence, two village volunteers were killed and five others injured after their makeshift camp was attacked in the bordering areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West district in Manipur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, armed cadres of a rival group attacked the village volunteers’ camp near Kadangband village, killing village volunteers N. Michael (33) and M. Khaba (23).

The injured persons were shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.

Before the killing of the village volunteers, a fierce gun-battle took place between the armed members of the two rival ethnic groups.

When the remaining village volunteers retaliated the attack, the rival cadres retreated.

Sources said that after a lull for an hour, both sides reportedly regrouped again and the fierce encounter resumed on Tuesday night.

After the incident, a large number of people, including women, children and elderly persons from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk villages, fled to safer areas, sources said.

Security forces have rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

Further details are awaited