‘Aakhar Gujarat Festival’ celebrates Gujarat’s literary and cultural diversity

Ahmedabad, Jan 8: Sunday winter morning of Ahmedabad had a distinct gathering of people of words and talent gathered to celebrate the regional literature festival called ‘The Aakhar Gujarat Festival’.

This noble and enriching experience was made possible by the joint efforts of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) and Karma Foundation.

The Gujarat Aakhar Festival was strategically organised on Sunday, January 7, just days before the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

Held at the Sports Club, the day-long festival featured six engaging sessions, including insightful panel discussions, enthralling poetry and storytelling, mesmerising performances, and captivating showcases. Renowned literary figures, esteemed artists, and icons converged to share their insights, providing an immersive experience into Gujarat’s cultural landscape.

The festival witnessed the participation of eminent dignitaries, including Gujarati playwright, novelist and story writer Madhu Rye, Pinakin Meghani, great-grandson of Jhaverchand Meghani, journalist, novelist and writer Padma Shri Vishnu Pandya, Rogan artist Padma Shri Abdul Gafar Khatri, folklorist Padma Shri Joravarsinh Jadav, director Vijaygiri Bawa, actor Hiten Kumar, filmmaker and actor Sheetal Shah, and film producer Vaishal Shah.

Prof. Tirthankar Rohadiya, retired IAS officer Vasant Gadhvi, poet Dalpat Padhiar, story writer and novelist Dr Mavji Maheshwari, author Dr Kanti Gor, and poet and child litterateur Kirit Goswami graced the occasion with their presence. The event also featured gala and soulful performances by folk singer Abhesinh Rathod, Bharat Bari & Akshay Patel, and Ravi Maru Music Team.

Anindita Chatterjee, Executive Trustee of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, said, “The Aakhar Gujarat Festival aimed to highlight the beauty and depth of Gujarat’s rich history, language and culture. By bringing together renowned personalities and talented artists from across the state, our goal was to inspire a deeper appreciation for the state’s linguistic history and encourage its continued exploration and growth. We express our gratitude to all participants for their overwhelming response and for making the festival a resounding success.”

Priyanshi Patel, Founder of Karma Foundation, said, “The Aakhar Gujarat Festival stands as a unique celebration, embracing various dialects of the Gujarati language. As the only event of its kind in Gujarat, we are proud of curating and managing this esteemed event and contributing to enriching Gujarati literature. The event’s success showcases our dedication to cultivating a culturally vibrant community.”

Aakhar Gujarat Festival facilitated thought-provoking discussions exploring the essence of Gujarat’s regional languages, its evolving art forms, and the enduring impact of its cultural heritage on society. The participants engaged in meaningful dialogue, exchanged ideas and celebrated the unique literary and artistic expressions that define Gujarat’s identity.

The Festival is aimed at protecting and promoting regional languages across India, including Rajasthani, Punjabi, Gurumukhi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Chhattisgarhi, Maithili, Magahi, Odia, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, and more. It offers a unique platform for authors proficient in regional languages to intimately engage with a specialised audience.

The Prabha Khaitan Foundation joined hands with Karma Foundation, Ahmedabad to make the festival a grand one. Karma Foundation is dedicated to sustainable development and collaborates closely with communities to create tangible change through literature, education, cleanliness, women empowerment, health, and environment.

