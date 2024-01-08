MSD welcomes SC welcomes verdict on Bilkis Bano case

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 8: Prakash Shah, Convener of Movement for Secular Democracy (MSD), Gujarat in his press statement welcomed the historic Supreme court verdict on Bilkis Bano Case.

Shah in his statement said “Movement for Secular Democracy (MSD) wholeheartedly welcomes the SC verdict on Bilkis Bano Case. The culprits had met the punishment after a prolonged legal battle by Sh. Bilkis Bano in the background of a strong Citizens’ Movement for Aman, Ekhlaas and Insaaf. But the ruling party took soft corner towards the culprit and took all the recourse to grant freedom to them. But the recent SC verdict has made them fall in line. We hope this will boost up the movement for Aman, Ekhlaas, Insaaf and the remaining cases will also toe the same line”.