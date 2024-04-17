IN-SPACe CANSAT India Student Competition 2024 Fosters Future Space Innovators

IN-SPACe CANSAT India Student Competition 2024: Inspiring Young Minds in Space Exploration

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 17, 2024 – The IN-SPACe CANSAT India Student Competition, a joint initiative by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), concluded successfully after attracting 28 teams from across the country. Held over two days, the event showcased innovative designs and concepts as teams competed to design, develop, and launch CAN-sized satellites.

Team Vihanga from Lovely Professional University claimed the top honors, with Team Dyaus from the Institute of Technology, Nirma University, and Team M.A.T.R.I.X from the Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research securing second and third place, respectively. Other winners included Team VINIDRA from MKSSS’ Cummins College of Engineering for Women, recognized for Best Team Work, and Team NAMBI VJ from the Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology, awarded for Best Design.

S. Somanath, Secretary-Department of Space (DoS), Chairman-ISRO, and President-ASI, graced the event as Chief Guest, emphasizing the competition’s role in nurturing young talent. He highlighted the competition’s significance in fostering a culture of innovation and scientific exploration among students, empowering them to become the next generation of space scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s success, noting the participants’ dedication, creativity, and technical prowess. Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director-Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe, emphasized the event’s role in showcasing India’s future space force from the student community and creating curiosity and ambition among participants for successful careers in the space industry.

The competition not only provided practical experience in space science and technology but also encouraged teamwork, problem-solving skills, and a passion for space exploration. It served as a platform for networking and collaboration, connecting students with industry professionals and space agencies, and offering recruitment opportunities for the Indian space industry.

The resounding success of the IN-SPACe CANSAT India Student Competition 2024 has firmly established it as a cornerstone event in promoting space education and innovation in India.