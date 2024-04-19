PSIT COSMONAUTS lead the way at National Student CanSat India Competition

CanSat Competition Promotes Space Science and Technology Among Indian Students

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 19: Organized by IN-Space and the Astronautical Society of India in collaboration with ISRO, the National Student CanSat India Competition attracted teams from across India, all eager to delve into the realms of space science and technology.

This unique platform challenged students to launch their CANSATs to an altitude of 800 meters using drones, testing their technical skills and deepening their understanding of satellite technology. The event not only fostered teamwork and problem-solving skills but also ignited a passion for space exploration among the participants, shaping the future of India’s space endeavors. The event fostered teamwork, problem-solving skills, and a passion for space exploration among the participants.

The PSIT COSMONAUTS, a talented team from Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT) in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, distinguished themselves at the National Student CanSat India Competition. Led by Sandeep Khare students Parth Tiwari, Shivanshu Pal, Ayush Shrivastava, and Aditya Gupta showcased their technical prowess and passion for space science and technology, highlighting the country’s promising future in space exploration. The team designed a cutting-edge nano satellite with a re-entry mechanism, showcasing their ingenuity and skill on a national platform.

It should be noted that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) is an autonomous nodal agency attached to the Department of Space, Government of India formed on 24 June 2020 to promote, enable, authorize and supervise non-government entities (NGE) to undertake space activities. These activities include manufacturing of launch vehicles and satellites, providing space-based services, establishing a ground station, sharing of space infrastructure & facilities; and establishing new facilities under DOS.

IN-SPACe is currently functioning with three directorates viz., Promotion Directorate (PD), Technical Directorate (TD) and Program Management and Authorization Directorate (PMAD) and Legal, Finance and Administration Wing with its headquarters at Ahmedabad.

The function, which took place on April 17 in Ahmedabad, was a testament to the growing interest and expertise in space-related fields among Indian students.

