Coromandel International elevates S Sankarasubramanian as MD & CEO

Ahmedabad, Aug 7: The Board of Directors of Coromandel International Ltd (CIL) today appointed S Sankarasubramanian, Executive Director – Nutrient Business, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coromandel International Limited with effect from 7th August 2024.

Sankarasubramanian brings a wealth of experience and has a proven track record as a Chief Financial Officer and a Business Head. He is a mathematics graduate from University of Madras, and a member of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India, and has completed Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School in the year 2009.

His association with the Murugappa Group goes back to the year 1993. He started his career at E.I.D Parry (India) Limited in Corporate Finance, where he progressed through various roles before joining Coromandel International Limited in 2003.

During this tenure as business head of Nutrient segment, Coromandel has consolidated its position in the industry and grown profitably and diversified into new product portfolios including Nano technology and drone spraying services besides foraying into Mining operations. He also serves on the boards of Fertiliser Association of India, Tunisian Indian Fertiliser S.A., Tunisia, and Foskor (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, along with some of the company’s subsidiaries.