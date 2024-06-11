Jio Air Fiber’s Super Speed Secret: Standalone 5G Technology – Open Signal

Jio Air Fiber’s Standalone 5G Network Delivers Exceptional Speed and Quality – Open Signal Report

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 11: The world’s renowned mobile network analytics company OpenSignal has said in one of its reports that due to Jio’s standalone 5G network, Jio Air Fiber is able to provide data to its customers at excellent speed.

Open Signal believes that customers of Jio’s fixed wireless service i.e. Jio Air Fiber consume an average of 400 GB of data per month. This consumption is much higher than that of mobile customers. Despite this, the speed and quality score of Jio Air Fiber remains similar to the 5G mobile network. Let us tell you that the speed of Jio’s 5G network is the highest in the country.

Among India’s ‘fixed wireless services’, only Reliance Jio is currently using a standalone 5G network. According to Open Signal, network slicing technology along with standalone 5G also helps Jio Air Fiber manage data consumption. It has been said in the report that considering the benefits of this technology, Airtel is also preparing to bring fixed wireless service on standalone 5G network.