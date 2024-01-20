Sunday, January 21, 2024
Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Ram Temple at Padana, Jamnagar, renovated by Reliance on January 22

To coincide with Ram Temple Ayodhya event

Ahmedabad, Jan 20: A three-day ceremony of Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple at Padana village, Jamnagar, which is renovated by Reliance Industries Ltd, has been organised from January 20 to January 22, 2024. Preparations are on in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha of the idol on the auspicious occasion of January 22, 2024, which coincides with the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at Ayodhya.

It is worth mentioning that this Ram Temple built under leadership of  Parimal Nathwani in 1998, keeping in mind the religious faith of the villagers, got dilapidated over the years. As soon as this matter came to the attention of the Reliance Group President  Dhanraj Nathwani, the work of renovating the temple was taken up immediately. The religious ceremony to restore the new idol of Shri Ram in the newly renovated temple will be held on the very auspicious mahurat on January 22.

Due to the unwavering faith of  Dhanrajbhai Nathwani, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the villagers to welcome this initiative of Reliance. According to village leader  Govubha Jadeja, the entire village will celebrate this auspicious event as a three-day festival on January 20, 21, & 22. Various religious functions, including Ramlalla’s procession, have been organised by the villagers.

 

