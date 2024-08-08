Reliance Jewels Celebrates 17 Years of Trust with the Exquisite Aabhar Collection

This year’s exclusive Aabhar collection has been designed to suit every age, style, and occasion, showcasing unique contemporary designs in earrings, featuring a wide array of Jhumkis, studs and J-balis

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 8: Reliance Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, has unveiled its new curated Aabhar collection, commemorating its 17th year of delighting customers with unmatched craftsmanship and impeccable service. The curated jewellery collection of this year’s Aabhar features an exclusive range of earrings crafted as a heartfelt tribute to customers, whose unwavering support and loyalty have been a cornerstone of the brand’s creativity and success.

Unveiled under the campaign message of ‘earrings that express you,’ this extensive and versatile Aabhar collection truly has something for everyone. It presents an assortment of earrings tailored to suit every age-group, style, mood, and occasion, catering to unique taste and preference of fashionistas. Crafted in gold, diamond, and silver, the wide array of contemporary designs is inspired by intricate geometric patterns created by specific sound waves. From casual studs and hoops that are ideal for collegegoers, and professionals to elegant danglers that exude feminine style, and traditional jhumkis and J-bali designs that provide a festive look, the collection ensures every woman can express her unique style depending on the occasion.

Sunil Nayak, CEO of Reliance Jewels, while expressing his gratitude said, “As we celebrate 17 years of Reliance Jewels, we are deeply moved by the unwavering support and love from our customers. Each piece in Aabhar collection is crafted to symbolise the gratitude and the strength of the bond we share with customers. It’s their enduring support which fuels our drive to innovate and scale as we continuously evolve to meet their tastes.”

The Aabhar collection is available in over 400 stores across 200-plus cities of India, ensuring that every customer can experience and shop these exquisite pieces. As an added delight, the collection offers a FLAT 17% discount on gold making charges and diamond value, along with an additional 5% discount for invoices over 5 lacs till September 2, 2024.