Ahmedabad Police Achieves 25% Reduction in Road Fatalities

Stringent Traffic Enforcement and Rs 38.74 Crore in Fines Yield Results

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 7: The Gujarat High Court recently scrutinized the state of traffic regulation in Ahmedabad, raising pertinent questions directed at the traffic police and the state government.

In a comprehensive response, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner G.S. Malik outlined significant progress in traffic management and enforcement measures. This report highlights the substantial efforts and results achieved by the Ahmedabad City Police in reducing accidental deaths and enhancing road safety over the past seven months.

On this occasion, Safin Hasan DCP Traffic, Ahmedabad – the young and inspiring ‘man in khaki’ explained various efforts that he and his team undertook in the recent past and now. He said three Es are very important, they are Engineering (Road), Enforcement and Education. By addressing them the city police has been able to curb several accidents and fatalities in the recent past. He added that by enforcing and educating the traffic we could achieve balck spots, traffic jams and accidents to a reasonable extent”.

Key Achievements

Reduction in Accidental Deaths

The Ahmedabad City Police have successfully reduced the number of accidental deaths by 25 percent in the past seven months. This achievement is a direct result of strategic and effective traffic management policies implemented across the city.

Enforcement of Traffic Rules

A stringent enforcement regime has been put in place to ensure compliance with traffic laws. Key focus areas include:

Helmet Laws: Rigorous checks and penalties for non-compliance with helmet laws have been enforced.

Speed Limits: The police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards speeding, resulting in significant fines.

General Traffic Violations: Continuous monitoring and penalization of various other traffic offenses.

Collection of Fines

The comprehensive enforcement efforts have led to the collection of substantial fines:

Over Speeding: Rs 10 crore has been collected from individuals caught over speeding.

Total Fines: A total of Rs 38.74 crore in fines has been collected for various traffic violations in the last seven months.

Strategic Initiatives and Measures

Increased Patrols and Surveillance

The police have increased the number of traffic patrols and surveillance activities across the city, particularly in high-risk areas known for frequent traffic violations and accidents.

Use of Technology

Deployment of advanced technology, including speed cameras, automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, and CCTV cameras, to monitor and enforce traffic rules more effectively.

Public Awareness Campaigns

The Ahmedabad City Police have initiated several public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of traffic rules and the consequences of violations. These campaigns are designed to foster a culture of road safety and compliance among the public.

Collaboration with Community Organizations

The police have collaborated with local community organizations, NGOs, and educational institutions to promote road safety education and awareness programs.

Data-Driven Approach

Utilizing data analytics to identify accident hotspots and deploy targeted interventions to mitigate risks in those areas. This data-driven approach has been instrumental in reducing the overall number of accidents and fatalities.

Impact on Crime Statistics

In addition to improving road safety, the stringent enforcement of traffic laws has also contributed to a decrease in crime statistics within the city. The visible police presence and the robust enforcement measures have acted as a deterrent to potential offenders, thereby enhancing overall public safety.

Future Plans

Enhanced Training for Traffic Police

Ongoing training programs for traffic police personnel to keep them updated on the latest traffic management techniques and technologies.

Expansion of Surveillance Infrastructure

Plans to expand the surveillance infrastructure with more cameras and advanced monitoring systems to cover additional areas of the city.

Strengthening Legal Framework

Working with the state government to strengthen the legal framework for traffic violations, ensuring stricter penalties and swifter legal processes for offenders.

The concerted efforts of the Ahmedabad City Police under the leadership of Commissioner G.S. Malik have yielded significant improvements in road safety and traffic management. The reduction in accidental deaths by 25 percent is a testament to the effectiveness of the measures implemented. Moving forward, the police remain committed to further enhancing road safety and ensuring a safer environment for all citizens of Ahmedabad.