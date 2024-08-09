IOA engages Harish Salve, Vidushpat Singhania to represent Vinesh before CAS

Paris, Aug 9 : Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal to be awarded the silver medal in the Women’s Wrestling 50kg competition in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be represented by renowned senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ad-hoc division at 2 pm (local time).

The Indian Olympic Association is assisting Vinesh with her appeal after she was disqualified from the competition for being 100gms over the stipulated 50kg on the second day of her competition. She had made the weight on the first day and won three bouts on her way to the final, including her tunning win over the defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan.

United World Wrestling (UWW) competition rules stipulate that a wrestler’s results would be annulled if he (or she) does not make the weight on either day of competition. IOA president PT Usha and Wrestling Federation of India chief Sanjay Singh had requested United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic on Wednesday to not annul Vinesh’s results from the first day.