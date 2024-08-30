L&T Semiconductor, IIT Gandhinagar Partner to Advance National Semiconductor Projects

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 30: L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT), a pioneer in indigenous semiconductor design & development, has entered a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar), for joint development of secure Integrated Circuits (IC) and System-on-Chips (SoC) projects of national importance.

The collaboration synergises LTSCT’s cutting-edge capabilities in semiconductor development with IIT Gandhinagar’s academic excellence. Both the entities have committed to a collaborative framework encompassing research, development and training with an emphasis on fostering innovation and strengthening India’s semiconductor capabilities.

A centrepiece of the collaboration is the joint development of secure ICs and SoCs for India’s vital technological infrastructure such as ePassport, eDriving License, eAadhaar, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and NAVIC based navigation ICs.

In addition, LTSCT and IIT Gandhinagar will collaborate on developing Post-Quantum Encryption Algorithms (QEA) initiative which aligns with Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and echoes the Prime Minister’s clarion call of Jai Anushandhan.

The partnership will also focus on capacity building and skill development, essential for bolstering India’s workforce in semiconductor design and manufacturing. Through initiatives such as curriculum development, train-the-trainer programmes, hands-on workshops, and certification courses, it seeks to empower the next generation Indian techies.

LTSCT is set to play a pivotal role in IIT Gandhinagar’s ‘Silicon and Advanced Semiconductor Materials Research and Training Hub (SAMARTH)’, an initiative designed to enhance semiconductor literacy and skill sets among Indian students. The partnership is also geared towards fostering collaboration among various stakeholders in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

Congratulating both the entities on this collaboration, Dr Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, (R&D E&IT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, said: “The collaboration between LTSCT and IIT Gandhinagar exemplifies the synergy between industry and academia that is vital for realizing the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This partnership will not only accelerate the development of indigenous technologies but also enhance our global competitiveness in the semiconductor domain.”

Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive – L&T Semiconductors Technologies, said: “The partnership marks a transformative chapter in LTSCT’s journey towards driving innovation and technological advancement in India’s semiconductor sector. By combining our industry-leading expertise on multiple application areas with IIT Gandhinagar’s academic and innovation rigor, we are poised to address critical challenges towards ‘Designed-in-India’ semiconductors and contribute to the nation’s vision of a self-reliant and technologically advanced country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rajat Moona, Director – IIT Gandhinagar, said: “We are delighted to partner with LTSCT in multiple strategic areas like niche security products, post-quantum compute-based ecosystem development and much more. This reinforces our commitment to world-class research & development in the semiconductor space that makes India lead the technological sector on a global scale. Together, we will create a positive environment that nurtures talent, fosters collaborative innovation, and contributes to the nation’s technological prowess.”