Ambuja Cements ranks among Top 100 Most Valuable Companies in India by Business Today

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 26: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has once again secured an impressive position by ranking among Top 100 Most Valuable Companies in India on Business Today’s prestigious list of BT500 India’s Most Valuable Companies 2023. An annual ranking, the list is a comprehensive assessment of companies in the country, based on various factors such as market capitalisation, financial performance, and overall impact on the business landscape in the country.

Ajay Kapur, CEO Cement Business, said, “We are honoured to be recognised among the Top 100 of India’s Most Valuable Companies by Business Today. This achievement is a result of the collective efforts of our dedicated team, our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, and our focus on sustainable and responsible business practices. It also serves as a motivation to continue pioneering advancements in the construction and building materials sector. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence to make constructive contribution to the growth and development of the country.”

This year, Ambuja Cements has ranked at #61 on BT500 India’s Most Valuable Companies in 2023; an improvement from its ranking at #67 last year. The improved ranking reflects the brand’s resilience and strategic vision in a dynamic and competitive market. It is also a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable business practices.

Ambuja’s philosophy revolves around sustainability and responsible growth, evident through its robust performance on the triple bottom line. Earlier this year, the Company also secured the No. 1 position in the 2023 Brand Trust Report by TRA Research, earning the title of ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brand’. Ambuja has been honoured as the ‘Iconic Brand of India 2022’ by The Economic Times. It is also among ‘India’s Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies’ cross-industry, honoured by BW Businessworld. The recognition by Business Today further reinforces the Company’s standing as a key player in the country’s business landscape as well. This holistic approach ensures that Ambuja not only thrives financially but also leaves a positive impact on the ESG front, embodying a commendable triple bottom line performance.

Ambuja Cements has consistently demonstrated innovation in its product offerings, ensuring that its solutions align with the evolving needs of the construction sector. The Company’s emphasis on environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility has further strengthened its position as a responsible corporate entity with able support from the Adani Group, which is also committed to cultivating a healthier and resilient society.