Year of records and many new at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Ahmedabad, Dec 26: Passengers and Ahmedabad city’s pride, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has remained in focus nationally and internationally for many reasons for making several additions and records set. Recently most was the highest number of passengers travelling through Ahmedabad airport.

Passenger Traffic

During the Cricket World Cup final matches, for three consecutive days, Ahmedabad Airport had the highest passenger movement with 42224 passengers travelling on a single day. On November 20th, the record for the highest number of passengers travelling was set; simultaneously, on 19th November, SVPI airport recorded the highest 359 aircraft movement in one day. It was also special with the highest ever Non-scheduled flight movement record with 99 non scheduled flight movements.These exceptional accomplishments are the result of the ongoing infrastructure updates and constant improvements at SVPI Airport. It is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the airport staff, including AAI, CISF, Immigration, Customs, airline partners and the SVPI airport team.

Infrastructure

The convenience and comfort of passengers is impossible without continuous upgrades and infrastructure improvement. Focusing on infrastructure development, upgrade, and utilization was a key focus this year. The year started with several introductions in the Domestic terminal, like a new Security check area, adding 50% more space, increased sitting capacity and additional X-ray machines and metal detectors. To add to technology with security, new E-gates were introduced this year.

Additionally, new drop-off and pick-up areas were developed and operationalized for passenger use outside the domestic terminals. Earlier, there were only 2 lanes and limited options for relatives and friends coming to pick up and drop passengers. They have changed to 6 lanes, larger parking spaces, more sitting areas and multiple refreshment options.

Further, to enhance the seamless passenger experience, domestic-to-domestic transfer and international-to-international transfer facilities were added during this year. The transfer facility ensures reduced processing time in necessary security checks and other protocols.

Infrastructure upgrades in the international terminal have largely supported boosting international passenger and airline movements. All new immigration arrivals spanning a 2550 sqm area to the existing terminal space boasts 24 state-of-the-art immigration counters reflecting the art, cityscape and culture of the city.

This expansion aimed to ensure a smoother and more efficient arrival experience for the millions of passengers passing through the airport annually. Simultaneously, a new departure immigration area was also developed and opened for passenger movement.

Airline

New airlines added more international destinations for passengers travelling to and from Ahmedabad airport. New airlines like Fly Bagdad, and Thai Airasia started operations from Ahmedabad airport in one year. Viet Jet connects two destinations in Vietnam with daily flights; Fly Bagdad connects directly to Najaf by operating two times every week. Thai AirAsia connects to Don Nueang three times a week. Additionally, other airlines increased their frequency and routes during this year. Malaysia airline launched direct flight to Kuala Lumpur with weekly 4 frequencies and a freighter by Turkish airline also started during the year.

Airlines added new sectors connecting Ahmedabad like Pantnagar, Srinagar, Diu, Jaisalmer and Agartala via Kolkata, Durgapur via Delhi, Coimbatore via Hyderabad and Chennai, Visakhapatnam via Hyderabad, Port Blair via Chennai and increased frequency to Nashik, Goa- MOPA, Pune, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

During the year 2023, Ahmedabad airport was the first connecting point for many international events like G20 meetings and the Cricket World Cup. Continued focus on the upgrading of infrastructure and improved connectivity exhibits the airport’s commitment to Gujarat’s growth story.