Paris passes Olympic baton to LA as 2024 Games declared closed

Paris, Aug 12 :

‘Au revoir’ Paris 2024!

After 16 days of world-class competition across 32 sports and 329 events, the 33rd Summer Olympics came to a close on Sunday. Paris passed the baton to Los Angeles after delivering its share of memorable moments.

More than 70,000 spectators were present inside the stadium to watch 270 artists and performers in the closing ceremony. To celebrate the Games, Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the Paris 2024 Games ceremonies, put together “Records”, an exceptional show staged at the Stade de France to ensure that everyone can enjoy the party right up to the last second. It was a wonderful way to collectively celebrate the athletes who excelled through their sporting performances.

The Stade de France transformed into a gigantic concert hall, featuring over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists. IOC President Thomas Bach and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron received a loud cheer as the duo shook hands and hugged each other, waving at the crowd. A flag party then carried the French flag into the stadium, where the Orchestre Divertimento and Maitrise de Fontainebleau performed Victor le Masne’s rearrangement of the French national anthem, La Marseillaise. All the athletes then entered the arena and were seen dancing and taking selfies to capture the moment. Funny scenes Following the excitement, the athletes jumped onto the stadium and the announcer was forced to ask them to get down.

The sportspersons were not ready to leave but after being requested several times, the volunteers managed to clear the stage amid laughter. And the show then went ahead. ‘Seine-sational Olympic Games’ Addressing the huge gathering, Thomas Bach, 1976 fencing Olympic champion, said: “Despite all the tensions in our world, you came here from all 206 national Olympic committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, to make the City of Light shine brighter than ever before.” “Your performances were amazing. You competed fiercely against each other.

Every contest was on the edge of perfection. Every performance sparked excitement around the world. You showed us what greatness we humans are capable of. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 were a celebration of the athletes and of sport at its best,” he said. “The first Olympic Games delivered completely under our Olympic Agenda reforms: younger, more urban, more inclusive, more sustainable. The first Olympic Games with full gender parity,” Bach said, adding “these were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish – or dare I say: ‘Seine-sational’ Olympic Games”. Breathtaking Tom Cruise entry! Hollywood actor Tom Cruise rappelled from the Stade de France roof! He greeted athletes, who hugged and kissed him on the way to the stage. He will help transport the Olympic Flag from here in Paris to Los Angeles, via the streets of Paris and the hills of Hollywood, as he took the flag from Simone Biles. And finally, the Snoop Dog song to make evening more happening. The IOC chief then declared the 2024 Games closed. “See you LA…”

Caption (top pix): Title : Paris: Closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 Caption : Paris : Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris waves the Olympic flag next to Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, and Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committe during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Stade de France, in Paris, France, on Sunday.