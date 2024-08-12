Bilkul Online

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 12: Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), the philanthropic arm of Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), a renowned natural diamond company successfully hosted the Santokbaa Humanitarian Award ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Cyrus Poonawala, Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, Shiv Nadar, education reformer and founder of both HCL and the Shiv Nadar Foundation, along with social activists and founders of SEARCH Foundation, Dr. Abhay Bang and Dr. Rani Bang were felicitated at the event. The Santokbaa Humanitarian Awards were held for the first time in the ‘City of Dreams,’ Mumbai, which glittered celebrating the monumental contributions of visionary leaders.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya and President of Maharshi Vedvyas Pratishthan, presided as Chief Guest. He was joined by Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, and Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, who attended as Guests of Honour.

An eminent industrialist and visionary, Cyrus Poonawala was honoured for his pivotal role in establishing the Serum Institute of India, which produced affordable vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for his commitment to public health and philanthropy, Dr. Poonawalla has revolutionized the global vaccine landscape by making high-quality, affordable vaccines accessible to millions; playing a critical role in combating various infectious diseases including COVID-19. His exemplary work has not only fortified India’s healthcare system but has also garnered international acclaim, underscoring his dedication to improving global health.

Dr. Poonawala said, “I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge with thanks Govind Ji Dholakia and SRK Knowledge Foundation for this Santokbaa Humanitarian Award which was instituted in the affectionate memory of his mother Late Shri Santokbaa ji. I am deeply privileged and humbled to receive this award on the recognition of the unmatched contribution for saving in excess of 25 million lives by this vaccine, which was affordably priced by Serum Institute of India that was established in 1966. My vision right from the very beginning was to make affordable lifesaving vaccines, which has resulted in huge contribution to humanity specially stretching beyond 150 countries across the globe.”

Social activists Dr. Abhay Bang and Dr. Rani Bang were also among the award recipients at the iconic Santokbaa Awards for their work in providing affordable healthcare services at the ground level in remote areas through the establishment of SEARCH Foundation. The duo have played a pioneering role in uplifting tribal communities with introduction of healthcare innovation through Home-Based NewBorn Care (HBNC) Initiative as well as Community Health Workers (CHWs) Initiative.

At the awards ceremony, Dr. Abhay Bang said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj and Shri Govind Dholakia for honouring my wife and me with this prestigious award. I am deeply humbled and accept this honour on behalf of the people of Gadhchiroli, whose unwavering support and faith have brought me to this point. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the Dholakia family for their generous contribution of INR 1 crore, which will be used through our foundation to further the betterment of the people of Gadhchiroli.”

Furthermore, education reformist and philanthropist – Shiv Nadar was felicitated with the Santokbaa Humanitarian Award for his exceptional contributions through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. His initiatives include the establishment of SSN Institutions, a flagship program committed to delivering top-quality education, along with the transformative Shiksha Initiative and Vidya Gyan School. Through his relentless efforts, Shiv Nadar has made significant strides in empowering communities and fostering educational excellence, thereby creating lasting social impact.

Nadar’s wife, Padma Shri recipient Kiran Nadar, said, I am deeply honoured and moved by my husband’s recognition with this prestigious award, inspired by Shri Govindbhai Dholakia’s mother, Santokbaa. It feels particularly meaningful as our own philanthropic journey was sparked by a similar influence—my mother-in-law, who, in 1990, asked my husband what he intended to do to give back to society. Her words awakened a deep sense of responsibility in him, leading to the creation of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, with a strong emphasis on education. Our first college, named after my father-in-law, was established in Chennai, and since then, we have made significant contributions to various facets of education. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Dholakia family for honoring my husband with this award.”

The Santokbaa Humanitarian Award, instituted in 2006 by Shri Govind Dholakia, Founder Chairman of SRK, SRKKF, and Rajya Sabha MP, embodies the selfless spirit and vision of his mother, Santokbaa Laljidada Dholakia. Govind Dholakia remarked, “The Santokbaa Award is a testament to the power of compassion and a commitment to creating a positive impact on the world. We are proud to honour individuals who have dedicated their lives to making a difference and inspiring others to do the same. This honour underscores the power of kindness and the profound impact it can have on society.”

Notably, this year also marks the 10th anniversary of SRKKF’s dedicated commitment to humanitarian causes. Previous recipients of the Santokbaa Humanitarian Award include illustrious figures such as industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, spiritual leader His Holiness Dalai Lama, engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, Father of India’s White Revolution Dr. Verghese Kurien, social reformer Kailash Satyarthi, and space scientist and former Chairman of ISRO, A.S. Kiran Kumar, among others.