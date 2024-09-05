Grand celebration of Teacher’s Day at VNSG University

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Sep 5: ‘Teachers’ Day-2024’ was celebrated on the occasion of Dr. Radhakrishna’s birthday on 05/09/2024, a joint initiative of VNSGU Incubation Center and Navjivan Hyundai, Surat operating at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, with the aim of highlighting the unique role of teachers in building a progressive society.

On this occasion the teachers’ distinct role was recognised. The program was traditionally started with Deeppragatya. On this occasion, all the teachers of the university departments were felicitated for their outstanding works.

In the program presented, Chancellor of the University Dr. Kishore Singh Chavda Saheb and General Secretary Dr. R. C. Garhvi was present. Jijna Ojha (Chief Guest) – Regional Head – Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) was present as the Chief Guest in the event. He highlighted the contribution of teachers for the development of society and also congratulated for the innovation and quality enhancement efforts in educational processes. Members of Navjeevan Hyundai, Surat were present in the Sadar program.

The invitation leaflet of Sadar program was made in Sanskrit language and sent to all the teachers. In the program, Chancellor talked about the importance of teachers in life. Also the General Secretary talked about the value of a teacher in life with inspirational examples. On the occasion of Teacher Appreciation Festival, all the teachers of the university were honored with books and mementos. The whole program was warm and enthusiastic.