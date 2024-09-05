Indian Business Association Empowers Women Entrepreneurs with New Leadership and Networking Initiatives

Appoints New Leadership, Highlights Role of Women Entrepreneurs

Women Entrepreneurs Take Center Stage: The event highlighted the pivotal role of women in Gujarat’s entrepreneurial landscape, with the launch of a dedicated networking team to foster collaboration and growth.

Showcase of Entrepreneurial Talent: The ceremony also featured a mini-exhibition, offering a platform for local businesses to connect with the public and enhance B2B and B2C relationships.

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, September 5:The Indian Business Association (IBA) held a significant ceremony at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Ashram Road, celebrating new appointments and the spirit of entrepreneurship. The event, presided over by the National President of IBA, Sarojben Sharma, marked the swearing-in of the newly appointed Gujarat State President, as well as the Women Wing President and Vice President of the association.

The occasion also included a Teacher’s Day tribute, where educators were honored for their contribution to society.In the presence of key dignitaries, the ceremony emphasized the growing prominence of women entrepreneurs. The Indian Business Association continues to serve as a vital platform for both men and women to connect, collaborate, and overcome the challenges faced in their respective industries.

Sarojben Sharma, addressing the gathering, said, “We are committed to strengthening the entrepreneurial spirit, especially for women, who are crucial in shaping the future of Gujarat’s business landscape. The formation of the ‘Women Entrepreneur’s Networking Team and Committee’ is a significant step toward creating a support system where women can help each other thrive in the business world.”

The event also featured a mini-exhibition with around 10 stalls, showcasing products and services from various entrepreneurs. This initiative provided a unique opportunity for businesses to engage with the public and form valuable B2B and B2C connections.



IBA urged the local business community to actively participate in such events, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in New Gujarat.

Priyanka M Sompura, the newly installed President insisted that “I want to lead the enterprising women of Gujarat from the front by making them realsie the potential they have. I would cater to htier needs and try to develop thier skills through various skill improvement and training programmes. I want them to make an identity of thier own and raise the self-esteem. Presently, most of them are working from home, I want them to grow their business and reach out to a greater and larger audience”.

Archana Gupta the outgoing President of the organisation emphasised the enterpreneurship among women as the dire need of the hour and a consistent project of all the women. It should not be that some afluential becoem the voice of the society, instead all the women come forward and help each other to grow and let others grow.

On this occasion Gujarat High Court lawyer Ashish Joshi confirmed to be the torch bearer of the rights and issue solving of the women enterpreners as and when he is approached in the capacity by the organisation. He said he would not hesitate to raise the issues and come to the rescue of the challenges faced by the female business enthusiasts.