JioBharat J1 has Big screen, long battery and offers UPI, OTT services

Priced at Rs 1,799, JioBharat J1 4G stands as a cost-effective option with contemporary functionalities.

The phone is available on Reliance Digital, JioMart platforms and Jio point store as well as on Amazon

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 13: Reliance JioBharat J1 4G feature phone is packed with a host of Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioPay (UPI), JioChat, and JioPhotos. The new 4G feature phone has a physical keypad with support for 23 languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bangla.

JioBharat J1 4G feature phone is a budget-friendly option, priced at only Rs 1,799. Additionally, the JioBharat J1 4G is backed by JioBharat recharge plans, which are available from Rs 123 (28 days), Rs 234 (56 days) and Rs 1234 (336 days). In all recharge plans, Jio offers 0.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 300 messages per 28 days. Alongside, all plans are offered with subscription to JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioTV services.

In terms of functionality, the JioBharat J1 4G supports HD calling, UPI payments through JioMoney, and access to OTT services like Jio Cinema. This expands its utility beyond basic phone functions, offering a more versatile experience. The inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack, 0.3MP camera, torch, FM radio, and expandable storage up to 128GB further enhance its feature set. The device supports 4G VoLTE, providing users with clear voice call quality over Jio’s extensive 4G network. The JioBharat J1 is a SIM-locked device, requiring a Jio SIM card for operation.

A standout feature of the JioBharat J1 4G is its 2.8-inch display, which is ideal for watching movies, trending videos, and sports highlights. The device also boasts a robust 2,500 mAh removable battery, promising extended usage on a single charge. This combination of a large screen and durable battery is designed to appeal to users looking for enhanced multimedia consumption on a budget.