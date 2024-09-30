United in Triumph: A Celebration of India’s Sporting Prowess and Equality at Antilia

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Sep 30: In a historic moment for Indian sports, Reliance Foundation hosted United in Triumph—an evening celebrating equality and excellence through the unifying power of sport—on September 29, 2024, at Antilia, Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani expressed, “This is truly historic. Over the last two months, our Olympians and Paralympians proudly carried the tricolor to the world! For the first time, over 140 Olympic and Paralympic athletes are united on the same platform. This is a celebration of unity and the inclusive spirit of sport.”

She also emphasized the ‘transformational power of sport’ and applauded the contributions of India’s female athletes to the country’s Olympic successes. “Their achievements are even more special because of the hurdles women face in pursuing professional sports—economic challenges, getting permission from families, access to training facilities, and support like physios and rehab centers. Despite these obstacles, our female athletes have reached the pinnacle of success, sending a strong message to young girls that they are unstoppable and that nothing is impossible for them,” Ambani noted.

Akash Ambani thanked the athletes for their presence, saying, “On behalf of the entire Reliance family, thank you for your inspiration. I would also like to acknowledge Nita Ambani for making this evening possible. United in Triumph is her vision, like everything else we do at Reliance Foundation.”

The event honored athletes across disciplines for their hard work, passion, and their impact on bringing India to the global stage. Among the attendees were Olympic and Paralympic medalists like Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and Murlikant Petkar, India’s first-ever Paralympic gold medalist. Other notable attendees included Devendra Jhajharia, the first Indian to win two Paralympic golds, Paralympic Committee of India President, and athletes like Sumit Antil, Nitesh Kumar, Harvinder Singh, Dharambir Nain, Navdeep Singh, and Praveen Kumar, all gold medalists from the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Olympians like Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Aman Sehrawat, and medal-winning members of the Indian men’s hockey team were present, along with Lovlina Borgohain and Dhinidhi Desinghu, the youngest member of India’s contingent at just 14 years of age.

Indian sports legends Deepa Malik, Sania Mirza, Karnam Malleswari, and Pullela Gopichand, who have inspired younger athletes with their achievements, attended the event. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan, known for their roles in sports-centric movies 83 and Chandu Champion respectively, were also present to support India’s sporting heroes.

In a touching gesture, Nita Ambani was presented with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Torch by Devendra Jhajharia, Sumit Antil, and Satyanarayana, chief coach of the Paralympic Committee of India, as a token of appreciation for her efforts to make sports more inclusive in India.

The United in Triumph event not only celebrated athletic excellence but also highlighted the importance of equality in recognition, regardless of the arena. Athletes expressed their support for Nita Ambani’s vision of transforming India into a successful sporting nation and reiterated their commitment to inspiring future generations.