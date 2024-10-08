Maha: Protesters jump in safety net demanding reservation

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Oct 8: A group of protesters on Tuesday jumped into the safety net in Mantralaya and raised slogans demanding the reservation for the Dhangar community from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

They were also demanding the immediate release of the government resolution providing reservation for the Dhangar community from the ST category and making it clear that Dhangar and Dhangad are one and the same. The protesters wanted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to take action instead of merely giving them assurances.

The police personnel swung into action and took the protesters out of the safety net. Thereafter, they were taken out of Mantralaya. Tuesday’s protest though was symbolic but the Dhangar community has taken aggressive postures pressing for reservation under the ST category after the Chief Minister during his meeting with the community members had assured that the government will soon issue a government resolution in this regard. The protesters alleged that the state government was not serious as it was not paying attention to their demands.

The protesters wanted the government to issue the notification soon before the assembly poll schedule announcement. The protest coincided with a hunger strike organised by Dhangar community members and various organisations demanding reservation under the ST category at several places in the state. Incidentally, today’s protest by Dhangar community members came four days after a group of ruling and opposition legislators and an MP jumped into the safety net in Mantralaya protesting against the state government’s move to provide Dhangar community reservation from the ST category.

The protest was led by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal who said that the tribal community members would strongly oppose such a move adding that the state government should have invited them for the meeting which was recently convened by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with the Dhangar community members to discuss the Dhangar reservation issue. Meanwhile, the Sudhakar Shinde committee, formulated by the state government to address the issue of the Dhangar reservation, has submitted its report. It is likely to be presented in the next cabinet meeting.