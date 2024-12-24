Fevicol Labor Donation: 1,500+ Daily, Transforming 30,000+ Lives

Fevicol’s Shram Daan Diwas Unites over 30,000 Woodworkers to Transform Lives Across 1500+ Cities

Ahmedabad, Dec 24: Fevicol, India’s leading adhesive brand from the house of Pidilite Industries, has successfully concluded its annual Shram Daan Diwas initiative by bringing together over 30,000 woodworkers and contractors, in a unique pan-India community initiative on December 20 2024 held across 1500 cities.

These woodworkers and contractors donated a day’s worth of labour free of cost to repair and refurbish furniture for 800 NGOs, beneficiary schools, hospitals and institutions for underprivileged children.

The Fevicol Champions Club (FCC), an initiative by Pidilite Industries, is a platform for woodworkers and their families to enhance skills and foster community engagement. Through initiatives like Shram Daan Diwas, FCC positively impacts children nationwide by repairing and refurbishing furniture for underprivileged institutions, with Pidilite providing essential tools and materials. Beyond this, FCC conducts training workshops, self-development programs, medical camps, and cultural events such as cleanliness drives, tree plantations, and festivals like Vishwakarma Puja. It also supports families with activities like Baal Melas and scholarships, promoting holistic growth and community well-being.

Commenting on the occasion, a spokesperson from Pidilite Ind. said, “Shram Daan Divas exemplifies the incredible generosity and spirit of our wood-working com-munity. It is deeply inspiring to see thousands of woodworkers and contractors come together, dedicating their time and skills to create a positive impact in the lives of under-privileged children. At Fevicol, we are honored to support this initiative, which not only showcases the power of skill and dedication but also reinforces the importance of community-driven efforts in building a better tomorrow.”

Notably, past editions of Shram Daan Diwas have received national recognition, including mentions in the Limca Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records. The initiative’s legacy includes impactful projects such as creating soundproof classrooms for hearing-impaired students and building durable infrastructure for schools and public spaces.

Pidilite Industries Shram Daan Diwas was celebrated across the country in cities including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, and Raipur, Hyderabad, Rajkot, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanpur, Chandigarh, and Amritsar to name a few. Institutes repaired in these cities include blind schools, tribal schools, schools for disabled, municipal schools, orphanage, government schools and hospitals, old age homes amongst others that are operated by NGO’s and government.