‘Phafgulla’ Artists Group Celebrates World Tourism Day with Captivating Performances at Vishala

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sep 30: On the occasion of World Tourism Day and Heritage Celebration on 27th September, the ‘Phafgulla’ Artist Group delivered a captivating performance of shayari, poems, songs, and entertainment. The event took place in the unique ambiance of Vishala Gramya Restaurant, graced by the presence of Shri Surendra Patel.

Subhojit Sen, founder of Phafgulla Artist Group, expressed gratitude to Surendra Sir, Mrs. Himani Arora, and Mrs. Vaishali Vaidya for their invaluable support in conceptualizing and presenting this special program centered on travel and tourism. “Today, we are proud to feature 11 young and seasoned artists who will share their works inspired by travel, remarkable destinations, and personal travel experiences. A special thank you to Mr. Rupesh Bhai, Mr. Dakshesh Bhai, Mr. Mudit, and Mr. Sunny for their contributions,” he added.

Both fempreneurs Himani and Vaishali shared their invaluable experiences as business enthusiasts.

The three-hour event saw participation from around 40 travel enthusiasts, concluding with an interesting book reading, discussion, singing, lively Garba session and a comedic performance enacting of Daya and Hansa.

World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27 every year, promotes awareness about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic value. Gujarat, with its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant festivals, plays a significant role in India’s tourism sector.

Gujarat offers a variety of attractions, including historical sites like the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Rani ki Vav, the Somnath and Dwarkadhish Temples, the White Desert of Kutch, Gir National Park, and the Statue of Unity — the tallest statue in the world.

On World Tourism Day, Gujarat organizes various events to highlight the state’s potential as a tourist destination, promote local handicrafts, and encourage eco-tourism and heritage conservation. The state’s tourism development initiatives aim to attract both domestic and international travelers, enhancing its reputation as a key travel destination in India.

Surendra Patel Celebrates Vishala’s Role in Gujarat Tourism, Announces ‘Gandhi Mitra’ Awards:

Founder and owner of Vishala Restaurant & Heritage Museum, Surendra Patel, expressed his joy on World Tourism Day, reflecting on his journey since establishing Vishala 47 years ago. He highlighted the unique experience the restaurant offers with authentic Gujarati cuisine and a traditional food-serving style. Patel proudly mentioned that the Heritage & Utensils Museum, located within the Vishala campus, attracts a significant number of tourists each year, with visitors from nearly every country in the world experiencing the cultural richness it preserves.

Patel also announced the upcoming 10th ‘Gandhi Mitra’ awards, an initiative he started with his friend Ramesh Tanna a decade ago in honor of Mahatma Gandhi. This year, three individuals working for tribal communities, mentally challenged children, and the destitute will be recognized. The award ceremony, scheduled for Gandhi Jayanti, is expected to be graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The event will also feature the inauguration of the newly renovated Heritage & Utensils Museum at Vishala.

