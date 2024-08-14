Apollo Hospitals reaches new Milestone of 6,000+ successful Robotic Procedure

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 14: Apollo Hospitals has reached a significant milestone in medical innovation and surgical excellence by successfully completing 6,000+ robotic procedures. Since the inception of its flagship robotic surgery program in 2011, the hospital has been the largest multispecialty robotic surgery program in India, offering cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and surgical outcomes.

This landmark accomplishment underscores Apollo Hospitals’ commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to improve patient care and surgical results. The robotic surgery program has continually pushed the boundaries of medical technology, providing numerous advantages such as smaller incisions, reduced pain, quicker recovery, and shorter hospital stays to the patients. The program has reached this remarkable milestone across a diverse range of specialties, including Urology, Colorectal Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Head & Neck Surgery, Gynecology, and General Surgery.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “ I’m truly proud that Apollo has reached this incredible milestone of over 6,000 robotic surgeries. It shows just how committed we are to bringing the best of healthcare innovation to our patients. My heartfelt thanks go out to our amazing team of doctors and healthcare professionals at Apollo Hospitals. Their hard work and skill have made this achievement possible. Robotic surgery has really changed the game for us, giving our patients better outcomes and shorter recovery times. It’s wonderful to see Apollo continuing to raise the bar for healthcare in India”

Preetha Reddy, The Vice Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “We are proud of our multidisciplinary team at Apollo Hospitals, whose expertise and dedication have made this achievement possible. As leaders in healthcare, we continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies and enhance our capabilities to provide world-class care to our patients.”

Apollo Hospitals continues to be at the forefront of medical technology and patient care, setting benchmarks for healthcare excellence in India and beyond. The hospital remains dedicated to advancing its robotic surgery program and exploring new frontiers in medical innovation.