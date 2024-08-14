Indian Coast Guard Prepares to Celebrate 78th Independence Day

Indian Coast Guard Region (North West) Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Enthusiasm and Patriotic Spirit

Ahmedabad, Aug 14: As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the Indian Coast Guard Region (North West) is marking the occasion with a series of vibrant programs, reflecting their zeal and fervor. Officers, personnel, and civilian staff have shown enthusiastic participation in the nationwide campaigns “Har Ghar Tiranga” and “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.”

Among the key events were a Walkathon and Bike Rally organized by the ICG Regional Headquarters in Gandhinagar on 13th and 14th August 2024, respectively. The ICG North West Region also hosted a variety of activities including Bike Rallies, Flag Distribution, Tree Plantation, Community Interaction, and Flag Hoisting ceremonies across locations such as Jakhau, Mundra, Vadinar, Okha, Porbandar, Veraval, Pipavav, Surat, and Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the celebrations, the ICG contingent participated in the Tricolor Parade in Ahmedabad on 13th August 2024. The contingent impressed with a spirited march-past, with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah gracing the event as the Chief Guest.

These initiatives by the Indian Coast Guard Region (North West) not only demonstrate their dedication to the nation but also inspire a sense of pride and unity among the citizens.