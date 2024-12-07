A Dazzling Fusion of Tradition and Festivity: ITC Narmada’s Lippan Art Christmas Tree

Heritage Shines Bright: ITC Narmada’s 25-Foot Lippan Art Christmas Tree

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 7: ITC Narmada, a luxury collection hotel in Ahmedabad, once again sets a new benchmark, with this year’s Christmas Tree Installation.

This time, the unique Christmas tree soars 25-feet high and blends the joy of the season with the timeless elegance of Gujarat’s traditional Lippan Art. Adorned with the intricate mud-and-mirror work with Kutch’s celebrated Lippan Art, this marvel brings tradition to the forefront of holiday cheer.

Just as ITC Narmada’s stepwell-inspired architecture pays homage to Gujarat’s rich heritage, this tree nurtures the spirit of community and celebration.

Each sparkling mirror and delicate pattern tells a story, blending the warmth of heritage with the sparkle of modern festivities. It’s not just a tree; it’s an ode to craftsmanship and culture, lighting up hearts and horizons this Christmas season.

This masterpiece isn’t just a festive decoration—it’s a tribute to craftsmanship and culture, illuminating hearts and horizons this Christmas.